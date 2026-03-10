Sun International expects earnings increase of 20%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hotel and casino group Sun International expects its full‑year 2025 earnings to rise by more than 20%, driven mainly by favourable revaluations and a reduced SunWest put option liability.

In a trading statement on Monday, the group said HEPS for the year to end-December would rise by 35.3%-39.9% to between 675c and 698c, compared with the 499c reported in the previous trading year. Adjusted HEPS is expected to increase by up to 7.7%, ranging from 554c-572c.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Sun International said the gap between its various earnings measures stems mainly from a reduced expected redemption value of the SunWest put option liability and other one‑off transaction‑related costs.

The group expects basic EPS to rise by up to 11.8%. It said the difference between basic and headline earnings largely reflects the revaluation of the contingent consideration from the sale of its Dreams stake, as well as a goodwill impairment on legacy Eazibet online licences.

The hotel operator added that it remains financially stable, with debt reduced to R5bn and a healthy ratio of debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.5 and strong interest cover, even after paying R1bn in dividends and repurchasing about R100m in shares.

“The debt level takes into consideration the final 2024 dividend and the interim 2025 dividend of R1bn in aggregate, as well as a general share repurchase of R100m undertaken during the 2025 financial year,” the group said.

It recently announced a leadership shakeup as it prepares for its next growth phase. It announced new executives and refreshed its board to sharpen skills, lower the average age of leadership and accelerate its digital push.

The changes came just months after CEO Ulrik Bengtsson took the helm. Bengtsson, who has built his career in global gaming and betting businesses, is shaping a leadership team aligned with his vision of a digitally led, market-leading omnichannel gaming company.

In September last year, Business Day reported that the group was considering acquisition opportunities in online-based businesses as it pondered the revival of its land-based casinos, which were, at the time, under pressure.