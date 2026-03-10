Companies

Trellidor profit collapses 98% despite lower debt

Group holds back dividend until revenue and margins improve

Nompilo Zulu

Nompilo Zulu

Consumer Industries Writer

Trellidor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Security barrier manufacturer Trellidor reported a sharp collapse in interim earnings, with profit falling nearly 98% in the six months ended December, even as the group reduced its debt levels.

Security barrier manufacturer Trellidor reported a collapse in earnings on Tuesday, with profit falling nearly 98% in the six months ended December, even as the group reduced its debt levels.

Trellidor said HEPS from total operations dropped to 0.6c from 29.6c a year ago. Revenue from total operations declined 47.1% to R161.1m, while revenue from continuing operations fell 21.3%.

Despite the earnings drop, the group reduced net debt by R38.6m to R46.7m, which helped cut net interest paid to R4.1m from R7.9m before.

The group said comparative figures were restated after the disposal of Taylor and NMC in line with accounting rules for discontinued operations.

The group withheld an interim dividend, saying it intends to resume payouts only once revenue and margins improve and the business generates sustainable cash flow.

companies

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

World Cup show must go on, says Fifa COO

2

Trellidor profit collapses 98% despite lower debt

3

MICHAEL AVERY | A country that still fears the invisible hand

4

DUMISANI JANTJIES | Middle East war could derail SA’s now outdated budget

5

TOM EATON | Trump feeling his way into the end times with missiles for fingers

Related Articles