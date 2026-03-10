Weaver Fintech’s profit surges 41% after rebrand to fintech focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Less than a year after Weaver Fintech, formerly known as HomeChoice International, repositioned itself as a fintech-focused business, the division — which now contributes 93% of group trading profit — has lifted earnings and boosted shareholder payouts.

On Tuesday, Weaver Fintech reported that trading profit for the year ended December rose 41% to R1.1bn as its fintech operations continued driving growth. Revenue increased 23% to R5.5bn while HEPS rose 40% to 552.7c.

The group declared a total dividend of 272c per share, up 42% from a year ago.

Weaver was renamed in July 2025 to reflect that the fintech division was driving significant growth for the company, which is best known for its HomeChoice retail business.

In the current period, the fintech business recorded revenue growth of 36% to R3.5bn, while fee revenue from fintech products rose 39% to R1.3bn, it said.

The group’s customer base has surpassed 4.3-million, with the platform adding more than 120,000 new fintech sign-ups each month. According to the group, about 70% of these customers are women and 64% are millennials or Gen Z.

Weaver’s payments ecosystem driven by its PayJustNow buy-now-pay-later product, grew gross merchandise value 80% from 2024, with transactions valued at R13.1bn across 9.4-million dealings since the launch. The group said it now works with 3,450 merchants across 12,300 points of presence.

The lending business also expanded, with loan disbursements rising to R7.6bn. Weaver said most loans were issued to existing customers, with 88% advanced to repeat borrowers. Fintech cash collections rose 45%, exceeding cash deployed of nearly R15bn.

The group said it plans to continue expanding its fintech ecosystem, including the launch of a virtual mobile network operator business this year and a PayJustNow debit card in partnership with a bank in 2027.

The retail business reported revenue growth of 6% and trading profit growth of 32%. However, it reported a R244m non-cash impairment as part of a strategy to reduce credit exposure and focus on cash generation.

Weaver ended the year with R1.5bn in cash and undrawn facilities after refinancing its funding lines.