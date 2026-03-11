PODCAST | Detailing NTT Data’s SA operating model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NTT Data’s new operating model, strategy and tech investment is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Amantha Naidoo, NTT Data’s managing executive for South Africa

The conversation focuses on NTT Data’s rebranding, its organisational shift toward a consulting-led model and the state of digital transformation and AI readiness in South African business.

NTT Data South Africa employs more than 2,400 people and is now organised into five core practices

Naidu outlines the “green shoots” and primary drivers of IT spending in the South African market.

Despite the hype, she notes that many companies are still in a “dichotomy,” struggling to modernise foundational infrastructure while simultaneously trying to innovate with generative AI and agentic AI.

She explains that cybersecurity remains a top-tier C-suite priority due to the increasing frequency of global and local security incidents.

Another observation is that there is a strong trend toward modernising legacy systems in large corporations’ ERP backbones to ensure they are “future-fit” for AI integration.

Through the discussion, Naidoo outlines the company’s rebrand, organisational shift, five practice structure, trends in local tech investment and AI.

A major theme of the discussion is why many organisations struggle to extract value from new technologies.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿.