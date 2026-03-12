Outsurance battles to sell Prodigy stake after Trump student visa policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Insurance major Outsurance is struggling to find a buyer for its stake in Prodigy, which offers loans to students looking to further their studies in the US, after the international fintech platform has come under intense pressure due to policy decisions by the Trump administration.

Prodigy has been subject to persistent negative investor sentiment regarding lending to international students aspiring to complete their postgraduate studies at top US universities.

Policy measures introduced by the US last year, which include a pause on visa interviews and mass revocation of student visas, have resulted in a sharp decline in new international students, hurting firms that extend study loans to these students.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

“It’s difficult circumstances. That business is experiencing difficulty. There are no buyers queuing up … That’s unfortunately the nature of it. We have adjusted the valuation of the investment accordingly, and we don’t expect to take a loss on that business,” Outsurance CEO Marthinus Visser said.

“We are still keen to sell that business. If a buyer comes along, we will definitely consider selling, but we don’t expect a loss relative to how we value the business. We are not desperate sellers. The business doesn’t fit into our long-term strategy.”

The group on Wednesday reported a strong set of interim results and has rewarded shareholders by hiking the dividend payout by more than a third and declaring a special dividend.

Group normalised earnings were up 7.7% to R2.32bn in the six months to end-December, or 150.2c per share.

An interim dividend of 120.7c per share was declared — up 36.2% — as well as a special dividend of 30.3c per share as a result of the monetisation of noncore assets.

The group services 3.7-million policies and employs 8,162 people across South Africa, Australia and Ireland.

Outsurance Ireland’s normalised loss increased to R263m from R218m, but this is expected to reduce over the second half of the financial year in line with the forecast break-even profile.

Outsurance South Africa and Youi delivered “pleasing organic growth”, while premium inflation continued to normalise from previous highs, the group said. The strengthening of the rand against the Australian dollar negatively affected Youi’s translated premium growth rate.

The group said it is pleased with the progress made towards delivering on its organic growth opportunities in South Africa, Australia and Ireland.

“This approach to growth is expected to continue to serve the group well in years to come and allows for a resilient and geographically diverse growth outlook.”

The group said board chair Herman Bosman and lead independent director Kubandiran Pillay will step down at the AGM in November.

The group has appointed Venessa Naidoo as chair of the Outsurance Group and Outsurance Holdings boards, commencing on the first day after the 2026 AGM. She is currently chair of the board audit committee.