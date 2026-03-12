Q&A | SA fleets increasingly adopt EVs as cost benefits emerge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s commercial market is seeing a shift to electric vehicles (EVs) as fleet managers begin to see cost advantages over their traditional counterparts. For businesses that rely heavily on in-house transport, switching to EVs can reduce fuel, maintenance and insurance expenses.

Business Day caught up with Everlectric co-founder and CEO Ndia Magadagela, whose company leases vehicles to businesses, installs and manages charging infrastructure and handles the operational complexities of fleet electrification.

Magadagela explains why fleets are driving South Africa’s EV adoption and the economic case for intensive-use vehicles.

Everlectric has positioned itself as a partner for companies looking to electrify their fleets. What prompted you to enter this market and what problem were you trying to solve for businesses?

We noticed that companies want to reduce emissions but face many practical obstacles: concerns about range, technology reliability, infrastructure availability and what happens to vehicles at the end of their life. Everlectric was designed to remove those headaches.

We provide the vehicles, install and manage charging, and lease them to clients so they can continue running their operations without worrying about the transition.

How did Everlectric move from concept to commercial operation?

We ran an 18-month proof of concept to understand client needs. The company is five years old with three years of full commercial operations.

Why are commercial fleets a key focus here?

Fleets are the most straightforward entry point because vehicles used intensively reach a point where the total cost of ownership — fuel, maintenance, insurance and vehicle costs — can become competitive with conventional vehicles. That makes electrification a practical business choice.

Individual consumers face higher costs due to import duties and the lack of incentives so fleet adoption is where the market is moving fastest.

Everlectric Vehicles co-founder and CEO Ndia Magadagela at the company's offices in Menlyn, Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

When do fleet operators start seeing tangible cost benefits from EVs?

For vehicles in daily, intensive use — such as for delivery or multi-shift operations — the total cost of ownership, including fuel, maintenance and insurance can match or fall below that of conventional vehicles. The savings grow with utilisation and this happens without compromising service levels or reliability.

Many businesses talk about sustainability, but how much of their decision to switch is economic versus “responsible practice”?

Sustainability is increasingly part of corporate responsibility, but the stronger driver for fleets is economics. Once companies see the financial case, particularly for vehicles in constant use, the switch becomes a clear business decision. Operational reliability is equally important — EVs need to perform without disrupting day-to-day workflows.

How does charging infrastructure factor into fleet adoption?

In our model, we own and manage the chargers. Initially most were installed at client premises such as logistics depots. We’re now also placing chargers in strategic public locations where our clients operate. Where coverage is limited vehicles are routed to third-party chargers. For fleets, charging is mostly done at depots sometimes supplemented with daytime top-ups, depending on operational needs.

Who are your clients and what role does telematics play in managing EV fleets?

Our clients include companies such as Woolworths, DSV and FedEx as well as logistics operators such as UPD.

Telematics allows us to track fleet operations in real time — including vehicle location, battery charge and driver behaviour — and identify nearby charging options when needed. This helps ensure reliability, prevents vehicles from running out of charge and supports smooth daily operations.

An Everlectric rechargeable vehicle. (Freddy Mavunda)

How do EVs compare with internal combustion vehicles in terms of operating costs?

EVs have higher upfront costs due to import duties and taxes. Over a vehicle’s life cycle, however, those used intensively can be more economical than diesel or petrol vehicles because of lower fuel and maintenance requirements.

Routine servicing is simpler, typically every 30,000km, with no engine oil changes and minimal transmission maintenance. Running costs can be significantly lower, especially when combined with on-site solar charging.

What are the EV charging costs and time involved?

Fast charging typically takes about 45 minutes to reach a meaningful level of charge. In South Africa, public charges generally cost about R6 per kWh for standard AC charging and about R7.35 per kWh for DC fast charging.

For context, fully charging a typical electric van might cost R150-R250, depending on the charger and the battery size.

For fleets, charging is usually done at company depots or at public locations when needed. This setup allows operators to plan and manage charging predictably, ensuring vehicles remain in service without disrupting daily operations.

How do businesses decide between leasing and owning EVs?

Some clients purchase vehicles due to internal policies or budget structures. Others choose leasing to avoid technology risks and operational complexity. Either approach can be financially viable, but the benefits are most evident when vehicles are used extensively.

What are the main barriers to broader EV adoption in South Africa?

There are three main challenges: the high cost of vehicles, the need for more charging infrastructure as adoption grows and limited consumer awareness. Many potential users do not have enough information to make informed choices, which slows market growth.

Where does South Africa stand in the global EV landscape?

Africa is behind global adoption targets, but some countries are moving faster due to supportive policies.