Rainbow warns of avian flu vaccine cost burden

Rainbow Chicken has raised concerns about the cost implications of the avian influenza vaccination programme, saying that the financial burden extends beyond the price of the vaccine itself.

CFO Kerry van de Merwe told Business Day after the company’s results release on Wednesday that the monitoring and regulatory requirements linked to the programme add significant costs for poultry producers.

Van de Merwe said the costs associated with surveillance and compliance after vaccination are a concern for the industry.

The issue comes as poultry producers continue to manage the risk posed by avian influenza outbreaks, which have affected the industry in recent years. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, remains a major risk for the global poultry industry. South Africa’s worst outbreak in 2023 led to the culling of millions of chickens and cost the sector about R10bn.

In response, the government launched a controlled vaccination programme in July last year targeting high-value breeding stock to boost immunity, reduce the need for mass culling and protect food security. The outbreak affected major producers, with Rainbow, then a subsidiary of RCL Foods, suffering financial losses estimated at millions of rand.

Van de Merwe has said that the broader operating environment for poultry producers remains volatile, with several external factors influencing the sector. These include fluctuations in commodity prices and movements in the rand-dollar exchange rate. She also highlighted geopolitical tension in the Middle East as another potential risk that could affect the business through oil prices, fuel costs and currency volatility.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of volatility in the rand-dollar futures, and so on. And of course, even in the commodity markets, you do see volatility there, but it remains to be seen how it will play out and how it will impact us,” she said.

Rainbow reported strong demand for chicken in the past six months, noting that the product remains the most affordable protein option for many South African consumers.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Rainbow Chicken reported higher earnings for the first half of its financial year, boosted by strong demand for chicken, lower input costs and a stronger rand.

The group said revenue and profit increased in the six months to December as improved product and channel mixes, better pricing, and a continued focus on operational efficiency and cost management boosted performance. Rainbow also declared its first interim dividend since listing.

Growth in the chicken division was driven by higher demand and expanded production capacity, including upgrades and new technology at its Hammarsdale facility.