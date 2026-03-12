Woolworths names company veteran as CEO as Bagattini nears retirement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woolworths is preparing for a pivotal leadership change as the retailer hands the baton to one of its longest-serving executives while the group is still trying to unlock value from a business believed to be undervalued.

The group announced on Thursday that after more than six years at the helm, Roy Bagattini will retire as CEO in May, making way for food division boss Sam Ngumeni, who now faces a challenge to replicate the success of the division across the broader group.

Ngumeni has been with the group for almost 30 years.

The leadership change marks the end of a turbulent but transformative period for the retailer, which is valued at nearly R50bn, and turns the spotlight on whether Woolworths can convert its operational progress into stronger shareholder returns.

“Following significant progress in the strategic repositioning of Woolworths and given Roy’s pending retirement, it is now the optimal time to transition leadership as the group continues to build on its strengthened foundations and prospects for growth,” the group said.

Bagattini inherited a company under heavy pressure when he took over in February 2020. At the time, Woolworths had been weighed down for years by the troubled Australian chain David Jones, which had required significant impairments.

Profitability was deteriorating, and the group’s apparel operations were losing momentum. Within weeks of his appointment, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing widespread shop closures, slashing footfall and dragging profit before tax down to R1.4bn for the 2020 financial year.

While the food business remained strong through the crisis, fashion and international operations struggled. The group also grappled with rising debt and questions about its strategy after the costly expansion into Australia.

Bagattini’s tenure was defined by a decisive attempt to reset that strategy. The most consequential and controversial move was the disposal of David Jones and refocusing on the group’s core strengths in South Africa.

After the exit from Australia, there was a broader effort to tighten capital allocation, reduce leverage, and redirect investment toward higher-return areas.

The company entered the fast-growing pet retail segment by acquiring Absolute Pets, established Woolworths Ventures to explore new growth opportunities, and implemented the first share buyback programme in the group’s history.

Operationally, Woolworths has stabilised under Bagattini. Group turnover and concession sales reached R81bn in the 2025 financial year, with the South African business posting solid growth and the food division being the retailer’s strongest performer.

But that progress has yet to fully convince investors. Woolworths’ market value has remained relatively flat over the period. When Bagattini took over, the share price was about R52, giving the retailer a market capitalisation of roughly R51bn based on about 981.8-million shares in issue. The group is currently valued at about R49.9bn, a level Bagattini believes understates the potential of the apparel business.

He recently told Business Day that Woolworths’ current market valuation does not fully reflect the retailer’s underlying value, adding that most of the company’s valuation is attributed to its food business, with limited value assigned to its apparel division.

Bagattini said improved performance in the group’s apparel business will be a key driver to future growth value.

That helps explain why this leadership handover matters. Ngumeni, who will take over as CEO on June 1, has spent nearly three decades in the company and has led its most successful division.

As head of Woolworths Food, he has overseen sustained growth, driven by innovation, convenience offerings and a rapid expansion in online grocery through platforms such as Woolies Dash. The division has become the retailer’s most consistent earnings engine and the part of the business that investors most readily assign value to.

Ngumeni’s experience extends beyond food. As former group COO, he oversaw supply chain, logistics, technology, digital platforms and the group’s rest-of-Africa operations, and he previously led Woolworths Financial Services.