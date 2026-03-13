Maziv reaffirms commitment to open access fibre business model in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maziv, now a combination of Remgro and Vodacom’s fibre businesses, says it is committed to keeping its open access business model.

The company argues that the model can help to accelerate the government’s South Africa Connect programme and overall digital inclusion in the country.

When the groups first announced the fibre merger in 2021, concerns were raised by internet service providers (ISPs) that the difficulty experienced in accessing Vodacom’s networking assets could filter down to Remgro’s Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), making it harder for ISPs to do business.

At the time, Vodacom had to give assurances that open access would not be infringed under Maziv.

Vumatel and DFA have long specialised in providing open access networks to ISPs. Service providers such as Cool Ideas, RocketNet and WebAfrica tend not to have their own fibre assets, relying on network operators such as Telkom’s Openserve, Vumatel or Vox’s Frogfoot to reach homes and businesses.

According to Moses Mashisane, Maziv’s group chief regulatory and compliance officer, that ethos continues. “The core philosophy underpinning Maziv’s network infrastructure investment is open access. This is where we offer the greatest strategic value”.

Competition among ISPs is based on services rather than infrastructure.

“Small and medium-sized ISPs can enter the market without the multibillion-rand capital required to build their own networks and this stimulates service-based competition on a non-discriminatory basis,” Mashisane said.

Vuma and DFA are part of Remgro’s Maziv, which also houses SADV, Rise Telecoms, BritelinkMCT and Herotel. Vuma recently crossed the 1-million customer mark.

“While DFA provides the country’s metro and long-haul fibre backbone that powers mobile networks, government facilities and enterprises, Vuma has pioneered the rollout of fibre into lower-income communities through its Reach and Key products,” he said.

“Simultaneously, Rise Telecoms and SADV are expanding this footprint into high-density buildings and underserved communities.”

In recent years fibre assets have grown in significance. At the turn of the century and in the 2010s, the race was about which operator had the most cellphone towers. The latest contest appears to be over who has the most fibre. Telecom companies continue to report growing data revenue and internet use on their networks, driving up the need for a solid fibre infrastructure base.

To this end, Maziv is pitching itself as the best fibre partner for the government’s various connectivity programmes, ISPs looking to compete in the market and consumers looking for cheaper options to communicate.

“Our commitment to neutral, open-access infrastructure, along with our deep local reach and proven delivery capability, makes us a strategic partner for the government, private sector and the broader digital economy. The strategy is in place. The infrastructure is scaling. Now, our focus is on ensuring that more South Africans can access and participate in the digital economy,” Mashisane said.

In November 2025, Maziv’s R13bn merger with Vodacom’s fibre unit received the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s final approval after a four-year battle, unlocking the opportunity to accelerate fibre deployment and expand access to high-quality connectivity, particularly in historically underserved communities.

In December, the Competition Tribunal approved Vumatel’s move to take full ownership of internet provider Herotel, with conditions to address competition and public interest concerns.