NEWS ANALYSIS: MTN’s $2.2bn bid for IHS Towers signals a strategic return to owning infrastructure

MTN’s move to take control of Nigeria’s IHS Towers is a tacit admission that the two groups are better together than apart.

The move also points to the Joburg-based mobile operator being in a stronger financial position, now working to restructure its operating costs, tapping into the predictable income of long-term leases and capitalising on AI growth driving demand for digital infrastructure.

MTN recently said it had taken a firm decision to buy the 75% it doesn’t already own in Africa’s largest cellphone tower operator, IHS, for $2.2bn (about R36bn) in an all-cash transaction, adding that the deal will increase service revenue and core earnings margin expansions.

The biggest question is why MTN thinks it is a good idea to buy 100% of an investment that the group had been prepared to sell after its New York listing. What has changed?

Moreover, MTN sold a large part of its tower portfolio to IHS across various countries. In 2022, the group’s South African unit sold off and leased back its entire portfolio of almost 6,000 towers to IHS for R6.2bn. Why buy back that entire portfolio plus IHS’s other assets? Have cellphone towers again become strategic to hold?

According to Africa’s largest mobile provider the synergies for the transaction are clear-cut: MTN operates in all of IHS’s African markets, and IHS derives about 70% of its revenue from MTN.

The Ralph Mupita-led telecom major said the deal will amplify the group’s ability to meet its own network requirements and provide solutions for wholesale customers.

While these synergies make sense, the decision to sell down the IHS stake was made while the group was working to repair a balance sheet weighed down by a high debt-to-earnings ratio and soaring foreign debt obligations.

As Mergence Investment Managers CIO Peter Takaendesa says, MTN wants to take over IHS to regain operational control of the infrastructure and related operational costs.

“This transaction, if accepted and concluded, would settle a major issue that affected IHS’s market rating compared to its peers — to the benefit of all shareholders, including MTN itself — while also bolting onto MTN’s revamped beyond 2025 three-pillar strategy,” he said.

“MTN’s position was either to get out or regain control of IHS while the market was concerned about that situation, given the friction between the two companies a few years ago.”

Much of the tension between the tower company and shareholders such as MTN comes down to its stock market performance. In October 2021, IHS made its US stock market debut, listing on the New York Stock Exchange. At the time, MTN owned about a third of the company and was thought to be on a path to a bumper payday when it eventually sold down the investment.

Market conditions caused IHS to lose half its value by mid-2023, causing tension to boil over among investors.

“A lot has changed within MTN, as has the operating environment in key operating countries. MTN’s balance sheet was moving in the wrong direction a few years ago … resulting in dividend cuts and the selling off of assets to de-gear the balance sheet,” Takaendesa said.

By June 2021, MTN estimated the value of its then 29% equity in IHS at R30.5bn. Selling down this stake and other moves such as repatriating funds from Nigeria were billed as a way to wipe out the group’s debt.

“Tower lease costs also skyrocketed a few years ago, especially in Nigeria, following the aggressive currency devaluation.”

In August 2024, IHS and MTN put aside some of their differences, announcing a renegotiated agreement for the mobile operator’s tower leases in Nigeria. The move helped MTN to reduce the amounts that it has to pay for the infrastructure in foreign currency, specifically the dollar.

Given this evidence, Takaendesa said, “We believe it makes sense for MTN to take this pivot and for IHS shareholders to support the transaction.”