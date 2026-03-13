SA Corporate lifts distributions by 9% on strong residential sales

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SA Corporate Real Estate lifted distributions per share by 9%, driven by strong residential sales and moderating inflation, with robust occupancy and rental growth, alongside high turnover in convenience-led and value-focused retail, driving the performance.

The group’s residential arm, managed under the Africa Housing Company (Afhco), reported a like-for-like net property income increase of 6.4%, ahead of inflation, the group said in its year-end results.

“Since acquiring Afhco in 2014, SA Corporate has grown its residential portfolio while refining it through the sale of noncore assets and the acquisition of quality properties. The group now plans to reposition the portfolio to boost exposure to suburban lifestyle estates,” it said.

Vacancies in the residential portfolio fell to 3.6% of total units.

The group’s distributable income per share grew 6% at a payout ratio of 92.5% with like-for-like net property income growing at 6.2%.

Headline earnings per share decreased to 24.4c.

In retail, year-on-year like-for-like revenue and net property income rose 4.7% and 6.3%, respectively, driven by active leasing and vacancies falling to 2.3% at year-end.

The group’s small regional centres saw strong trading density growth of 6.9%, driven by the introduction of Checkers at Musgrave Centre in 2024 and the conversion of Pick n Pay to Boxer at Umlazi Mega City. The addition of these grocers also boosted trading across other categories in the malls, it said.

In October last year, the group acquired The Parks Lifestyle Apartments, a 2,000-unit suburban estate. The first phase of 1,960 units was transferred in December, with the remaining 40 units under construction. The R1.671bn deal lifted the group’s suburban estate exposure to 64.9%.

In the Zambian portfolio, vacancies at East Park Mall dropped by December, and the broader Resilient International Zambian portfolio fell below 12.4%, with remaining space expected to be leased in the coming weeks.

The group’s loan-to-value ratio remained at 42.1% while its net asset value increased from R11.2bn to R11.6bn, due to the acquisition of The Parks Lifestyle Apartments.

“Our residential portfolio continues to perform strongly, reflecting high demand for quality, affordable housing. Following the acquisition of The Parks Lifestyle Apartments, we are exploring further opportunities to expand our footprint with amenity-rich properties,” the group said.

Over the year, 818 residential apartments were transferred for R388m, with sales achieving an average exit yield of 8.2%, above their acquisition cost, as the group sought to unlock value from its residential portfolio.

The group is on track to gain more than R500m in value from its residential sales pipeline, including R125.6m received during the reporting period.