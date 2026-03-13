Your business has changed. Has your insurance?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SMEs grow through new staff, bigger contracts, more equipment. But has insurance kept pace? Old Mutual Multisure protects what you've built.

Your insurance cover may have been appropriate when it was first arranged. But businesses evolve, and the gap between what is assumed to be protected and what is actually exposed often only becomes visible at claim stage.

Think back to the business you insured a few years ago. It may have been smaller and simpler, with fewer moving parts, fewer people and less value tied up in equipment or contracts.

Growth rarely feels dramatic. It happens gradually, through an additional employee, a new supplier, a second site, larger orders and tighter deadlines.

Taken together, those changes reshape the risk profile of the business. Insurance cover, however, is often renewed rather than re-examined. That’s where misalignment begins.

It tends to stay invisible until something goes wrong. Equipment may be insured at values that no longer reflect replacement costs. A loss that once felt manageable on paper can quickly strain balance sheets.

This is where the structure of insurance cover starts to matter.

What’s at stake when cover falls behind

When insurance cover hasn’t kept pace with the business, the gap tends to show up at the worst possible moment.

Multisure from Old Mutual Insure is designed to bring the main areas of business cover together, so they reflect how your business operates today.

In practical terms, this can include protection for buildings, equipment and other business property against risks such as fire, storm damage, explosion and other unexpected loss or damage. Cover remains subject to the policy’s terms and limits.

Without regular review, the risk is not that insurance is absent, but that it no longer matches how the business operates — Old Mutual Insure

For many SMEs, the business doesn’t stay in one place. As staff travel, equipment moves between sites, and tools and laptops leave the office, the risk moves with them.

Multisure from Old Mutual Insure can include protection for portable and valuable business assets when they’re used away from the premises or in transit, as well as for electronic equipment and office contents such as computers and point-of-sale systems.

Without regular review, the risk is not that insurance is absent, but that it no longer matches how the business operates. Assets, however, are only part of the picture.

When responsibility outgrows the policy

Not all exposure lies in assets. The responsibilities a business carries matter just as much.

Something as simple as a customer slipping on a wet floor, or a consumer alleging financial loss due to an error in your work, can quickly become a financial and legal problem if cover is not structured appropriately.

Broadform Liability cover is designed to protect a business if it’s found legally liable for injury, damage or loss arising from its operations, subject to policy terms.

Old Mutual Insure’s Multisure can also include employees’ personal accident cover, which may provide compensation in the event of accidental injury, disability or death at work.

As a business grows, so does its exposure. The question is whether your insurance cover has grown alongside it.

Protect what built you

For many small business owners, the business represents years of investment, risk and hard-earned reputation. It supports employees, suppliers and families.

That’s why insurance should not be treated as a set-and-forget decision. It is about making sure that what has been built over time can withstand the unexpected.

A regular review with your broker can help confirm that sums insured and liability limits reflect the current reality of your business, especially if it has grown or taken on new responsibilities.

Protecting what built you starts with ensuring your insurance cover is structured for the way your business actually runs.

When last did you check that your insurance still matched your business’s needs? Ask your broker about Multisure from Old Mutual Insure.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.