PODCAST | Sappi embeds sustainability into risk management strategy

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Tracy Wessels, group head of investor relations and sustainability at Sappi.

Sappi’s sustainability strategy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tracy Wessels, group head of investor relations and sustainability at Sappi.

The discussion explores the intersection of sustainability and business strategy, emphasising how Sappi integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into its core operations.

According to Wessels, sustainability is fully embedded into Sappi’s risk management and strategic decision-making processes.

For example, developing drought-resistant trees is both an environmental necessity and a way to ensure the long-term viability of Sappi’s operations.

Increasing consumer and regulatory pressure for transparent, ethical supply chains makes sustainability a competitive necessity for both Sappi and its corporate partners.

Wessels highlights a number of practical applications of Sappi’s sustainability strategy.

For instance, Sappi uses advanced climate modelling and works with academic partners such as Wits University to develop tree genetics that are more resilient to changing weather patterns, pests and diseases.

About 30% of Sappi’s land is set aside for conservation, particularly grasslands that are vital to South Africa’s natural ecosystem.

Through the discussion, the executive outlines Sappi’s ESG strategy, the business rationale for sustainability, the principles anchoring the group’s thinking, and examples of programmes that the company has in place.

Wessels also details a programme that supports small-scale tree growers in local communities by providing training, financial assistance, and high-quality seedlings, while also securing a reliable timber supply for Sappi.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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