Resilient lifts full-year dividend as retail performance improves

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Resilient Reit’s South African portfolio has reported a 4.9% increase in full-year retail sales, reflecting steady trading at its shopping centres despite pressure on consumers.

The group’s net property income rose 8.1% driven by its energy strategy, which cushioned the landlord from continued above-inflation increases in administered prices, it said in its results for the year to end-December.

The board declared a final dividend of 244.7c for the six months to December, which lifted the total dividend 11.4% to 490.42c, delivering on its December guidance.

During the year, lease renewals came in 2.2% higher than the expiring rentals on average while new leases were signed at an average 24.6% above the outgoing tenants’ rates.

However, retail sales were temporarily affected by the exit of Food Lover’s Market from Tzaneen Lifestyle Centre, a tenant liquidation in Tzaneen Crossing, the departures of Woolworths from Circus Triangle and Edgars from Jubilee Mall.

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

The tenants were replaced by Volpes and a Woolworths food store at Tzaneen Lifestyle Centre, a new Boxer store at Circus Triangle and a Truworths Emporium at Jubilee Mall.

In Spain, Resilient and Lighthouse each hold a 50% stake in Spanish Retail Investments, owner of Salera Centro Comercial shopping centre in Castellon, where retail sales climbed by 8.5%.

Sales in the group’s French portfolio rose 2% in 2025, with vacancies at just more than 5% and net property income up 4% in euros.

The group is cutting its reliance on grid electricity through solar, battery storage and energy-efficiency measures. During the year it added more than 11 megawatt-peak of solar capacity.

It also sold part of its Lighthouse holding to fund its development pipeline, leaving a 27.6% stake after disposing of 39.2-million shares for R332.2 m.

Resilient’s board forecasts growth in distribution per share of at least 9%, or 534.56c, for the 2026 financial year, assuming no changes in interest rates.

It expects the strong performance of the South African portfolio to continue as strategic asset management initiatives initiated in 2025 are expected to benefit the portfolio.

The group continues to realise the benefits of its energy strategy leveraging the use of batteries to expand solar installations, contain costs and effectively manage demand, it said.

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