SA grants China-led infrastructure lender tax exemption

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The National Treasury last month allocated R27.7bn over the medium term to a performance-linked reform for metro trading services in electricity, water, sanitation, and solid waste.

The government has granted the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) immunity from paying taxes as part of wide-ranging immunities that include that its properties cannot be searched or seized.

The Beijing-based development bank, capitalised with $100bn, has grown to 111 approved members worldwide, including South Africa.

South Africa became a prospective founding member in 2015 and the cabinet endorsed its formal joining in 2022.

The effect of this is that the lender, to “fulfil its purpose and carry out the functions entrusted to it”, has to be granted immunities, privileges and exemptions.

“The bank, its assets, property, income and its operations and transactions pursuant to this agreement shall be exempt from all taxation and from all customs duties. The Bank shall also be exempt from any obligation for the payment, withholding, or collection of any tax or duty,” the articles of agreement read.

“Property and assets of the bank, wheresoever located and by whomsoever held, shall be immune from search, requisition, confiscation, expropriation or any other form of taking or foreclosure by executive or legislative action.”

The establishment of the AIIB was inspired by the infrastructure investment needs of Asian countries in the next decade.

African countries face an equally daunting challenge: the estimated infrastructure finance deficit is $68bn-$108bn annually.

The AIIB, alongside the World Bank, is co-financing South Africa’s metro trading services programme (MTSP), designed as a transformative platform to drive climate-smart urban service delivery.

Read: Joburg seeks public input on R3.8bn loan to rebuild power infrastructure

South Africa’s metropolitan municipalities, home to 22-million people and generating 85% of the country’s economic output, are at the frontline of the climate crisis and the national development agenda.

However, the metros are also the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in South Africa, while being increasingly vulnerable to climate change impacts, including rising temperatures.

The MTSP’s funding requirement is $3bn, comprising a $500m loan from AIIB, $925m from the World Bank and $1.57bn from South Africa’s fiscus.

The six-year programme is a flagship government-wide reform under Operation Vulindlela Phase 2, geared towards supporting the turnaround of essential services and enhancing the resilience of South Africa’s cities.

The National Treasury last month allocated R27.7bn over the medium term to a performance-linked reform for metro trading services in electricity, water, sanitation, and solid waste.

South Africa has been embarking on innovative infrastructure financing products. The Treasury last year launched its inaugural infrastructure and development finance bond, which raised about R11.8bn.

The department in its 2026 Budget Review indicated that it is working with the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority, alongside industry bodies, to explore whether the “current implementation of the Basel committee on banking supervision framework in South Africa affects the country’s ability to attract infrastructure investment”.

The Budget Review states that a review on it is expected by mid-year.

The review by the Treasury comes just months after South Africa concluded its historic presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20).

The B20 South Africa finance and infrastructure task force, chaired by Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala, made a major push for the G20 to relax Basel 3 capital requirement rules in a bid to give banks more room to invest in infrastructure projects to reignite Africa’s economy and integration.