Sanlam bets on GoTyme partnership to expand into full-service digital banking

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Financial services group Sanlam is looking to go all in on banking this year via its partnership with GoTyme — formerly TymeBank — in a bid to replicate the success of its Indian venture Shriram, whose banking app has amassed more than 20-million clients.

Unlike rival Old Mutual, which sought and got a banking licence to launch its banking proposition OM Bank last year, Sanlam has opted to deepen its relationship with GoTyme, essentially making the lender its banking platform.

The two companies share similar ownership, via Patrice Motsepe’s respective investment vehicles, making their partnership seamless.

Sanlam said its partnership with GoTyme Bank will position it to offer a highly differentiated transactional banking and credit proposition.

“GoTyme will be our banking proposition. With the inflection of time, we will gradually step up and broaden the functionality of that offering,” Sanlam group CEO Paul Hanratty told Business Day.

The deepening relationship between Sanlam and GoTyme, who between them have about 17-million customers, comes as insurance groups realise they have to evolve and offer broader financial services products beyond insurance products.

The mooted Sanlam and GoTyme app will have saving capabilities, with users being able to transfer money, pay bills, buy electricity and data, and apply for credit, among other functions.

“Clients will enjoy seamless omni-channel access through the Sanlam app, with best-in-class user experience and cybersecurity. Our unique coalition rewards programme will complete and connect our ecosystem offering,” Sanlam said as it released its 2025 annual results last week.

“To broaden access to transactional and credit solutions for clients, we elected to partner with GoTyme Bank rather than establish or acquire a banking operation. This approach enables us to leverage GoTyme Bank’s digital infrastructure and client reach while avoiding the substantial regulatory and capital requirements associated with operating a bank.

“In support of sustainable credit growth, we also created a credit joint venture with GoTyme Bank instead of continuing the Sanlam personal loans initiative independently.”

Read: Sanlam’s new business volumes mark record annual performance

GoTyme aims to be a top-three retail bank in the country across all metrics [including return on equity] in the next five years as the lender looks to up the ante and get a bigger slice of the mass market, dominated by Capitec.

Sanlam’s partnership with Motsepe’s UBI has largely been groundbreaking. The partnership has entered its third 10-year term.

“Central to this, in the joint venture with GoTyme Bank, we will offer a highly competitive, digital-first banking and credit proposition to our combined client base of some 17-million people in the coming year,” Hanratty said.

“Building a comparable platform independently would not have afforded Sanlam the same competitive advantage or speed to market. We are also working towards the launch of our rewards programme to complete and connect our integrated ecosystem offering.

“By replicating our integrated ecosystem model in India and South Africa, spanning banking and lending, general and life insurance, asset and wealth management, and rewards, we accelerate mutual learning.”

Shriram’s OneApp ecosystem has accumulated 20-million clients, originated R40bn in loans, and attracted R10bn in fixed deposits over three years.