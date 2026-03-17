Mixed-use areas in Cape Town show double-digit value growth

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Cape Town’s mixed-use neighbourhoods are quietly outpacing the wider property market, delivering strong growth both year on year and over the past five years.

Century City, the central business district, Tyger Waterfront and the V&A Waterfront Marina have seen prices climb steadily, with gains of as much as 50% over the past five years and annual growth in the double digits. By comparison, Cape Town’s broader property market expanded about 9% in 2025, while national growth was at 6.5%, according to property company Seeff.

The Century City market, in particular, has become a hotspot for both lifestyle seekers and investors.

“The lifestyle has been wholly embraced by tenants, buyers and investors, and the area is flourishing. Prices are up by more than 20% over the past two years, and sellers and landlords are achieving strong results as stock levels remain low due to sustained demand,” said Seeff Century City licensee Helga Clemo.

High-end homes are gaining momentum too. According to the FNB Property Barometer, the luxury segment (above R3.6m) shows improved confidence among high-income buyers, with average selling times dropping to just more than 10 weeks.

The midmarket segment, priced from R1.6m to R2.6m, is showing renewed momentum, with buyer sentiment climbing to about 82% and activity picking up.

The lifestyle has been wholly embraced by tenants, buyers and investors, and the area is flourishing. Prices are up by more than 20% over the past two years, and sellers and landlords are achieving strong results as stock levels remain low due to sustained demand — Helga Clemo, Seeff Century City licensee

Regionally, the Western Cape leads in activity and speed, with homes selling in about six weeks, while Gauteng is showing a resilient recovery with sentiment at roughly 85%.

Clemo said the average sales price now stands at about R2.8m, with some properties selling for well above R4m over the past year in Century City. Rental performance has been strong, with average monthly rentals at about R19,000 and top-end units fetching as much as R80,000.

Cape Town is not the only place where this trend is evident. Mixed-use precincts Menlyn Maine in Pretoria East, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg and Umhlanga Ridge near Durban, are also gaining traction with buyers and investors. Prices in these developments range from just under R2m to about R5m, underlining the growing appeal of integrated live-work-play environments in South Africa’s major metros.

The mixed-use precincts combine residential, hospitality and commercial spaces, creating integrated urban hubs and providing variety to buyers.

According to the Claremont Improvement District Company’s 2025/26 “State of Claremont” report, the combined value of residential and commercial property in the Claremont mixed-use area has risen 63.6% over the past decade to R8.6 bn. Of this, R6.52 bn is commercial and R2.08bn residential.