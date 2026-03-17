Mr Price defends R9.6bn NKD deal as gateway to Europe

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Mr Price executives, including chair Nigel Payne and CEO Mark Blair, are at pains to sell the business case for its R9.6bn foray into Europe through the acquisition of German retailer NKD, giving the group access to the vast European clothing and homeware market.

Payne and Blair, unshackled from regulatory constraints following the approval of the deal, told a group of investors that the hysteria over the group’s European foray was unwarranted, arguing they have bought a business that might turn out to be the group’s earnings driver in the long term.

Blair reminded sceptics that its purchase of Studio 88 also raised eyebrows in some circles at the time, arguing that NKD is on course to achieve sales of €1bn (R19.2bn) by 2030, up from the current €712m.

“As things stand now, we are expecting the transaction to be earnings accretion in year two. When we announced the Studio 88 transaction a number of years ago, there were some sceptics in that process as well. Studio 88 was viewed by some as being an already mature business,” Blair said.

“Some said it is a branded business, and what does Mr Price know about brands? But the Studio 88 acquisition worked brilliantly for our group. Year after year they have performed with good culture and like-mindedness. This is playing out in NKD too.

“When you buy a large company with scale, you actually buy a certain level of expertise that you don’t get in small businesses. Some of the smaller businesses we have acquired, we had to change management teams over time. I am very confident this will not be the case in NKD.”

Mr Price in December announced it will buy NKD, a cash-based apparel and homeware retailer, in a move that saw its share price plunge on fears the group was tampering with a winning strategy by making a foray offshore.

South Africa’s fashion retailers have not always covered themselves in glory when pursuing offshore acquisitions, with the classic example being Woolworths’ disastrous R21bn purchase of Australia’s David Jones in 2014 in a largely debt-funded deal, which ultimately resulted in a nearly R20bn loss when the business was sold in 2023.

Payne assured investors that the group had done its homework before deciding to pursue the NKD deal, with the transaction set to come into effect at the end of this month.

“We did a lot of homework, learning from the success and failures of others. One thing that I am proud of about the board and management is that we are disciplined in saying no. And there have been a lot of decisions to say no,” Payne said.

“About three years ago, we realised our South African acquisition runway was probably done and that we needed to start looking internationally. We started looking for where to play. We looked at the whole world, and we narrowed the geographies down to two places where we thought there were great opportunities.

“First priority was Central and Eastern Europe [where NKD is present]. We are very confident that we are doing the right deal.”