Companies

PHP strengthens after Assura merger, with a boost to rental growth

Private hospitals and Ireland make up 13% and 6% of portfolio

Noxolo Majavu

Noxolo Majavu

Property Writer

‘Social infrastructure assets’: Primary Health Properties owns a portfolio of 516 buildings in the UK and Ireland worth £2.8bn.
Primary Health Properties' Two Rivers Medical Centre in Ipswich, England. Picture: SUPPLIED

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is on firmer footing after a pivotal year, during which it completed its £6bn merger with Assura, while realising early synergies and benefiting from stronger-than-expected rental growth.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed group reported rental growth picked up to 3.4% in the opening months of the year, from 3.2% last year, supported by strong occupancy, while a £103m deal with its USS joint-venture partner is set to help bring leverage back to target levels, it said in its results presentation for the year to end-December.

“In a short time and ahead of schedule, we’ve delivered over 80% of our transaction synergies and agreed a £103m injection with our primary care joint-venture partner to help reduce leverage,” the group said.

The company, which owns Two Rivers Medical Centre in England, declared a second quarterly dividend of 1.825p per share.

Net rental income climbed to £230m, up from £154m a year earlier, while headline earnings per share decreased by 4.62% to 6.2p, and dividend per share increased by 3% to 7.1p.

Following its merger with Assura, the UK primary care landlord is moving to reap the benefits of the £6bn healthcare Reit, having already delivered £7.5m — or 83% — of the £9m in expected annual cost savings.

PHP’s loan-to-value ratio rose to 57%, while undrawn loan facilities and cash more than doubled to £571m.

The group said private hospitals and Ireland now make up 13% and 6% of the enlarged portfolio, with both markets offering strong growth opportunities, alongside the ongoing need for investment in healthcare infrastructure to support government and NHS 10-year plan objectives.

“We welcome the government’s 10-year plan to strengthen the NHS, especially its focus on moving more services to modern, community-based primary care, supported by the Neighbourhood Rebuild programme, which aligns with our longstanding partnerships across the health service,” the group said.

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