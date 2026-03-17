Roger Jardine to succeed Trevor Manuel at Old Mutual

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Roger Jardine will become chair of Old Mutual when Trevor Manuel retires in June. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is set to step down as chair of Old Mutual in early June and will be replaced by former FirstRand chair Roger Jardine, whose presidential ambitions in 2024 were short-lived, forcing him to go back to the private sector.

The group on Tuesday said Manuel had reached the retirement age of 70 for its directors and will retire at the conclusion of its AGM, scheduled for the first week of June.

“Mr Jardine will work alongside Mr Manuel during a three-month handover period from March to June 2026 to ensure continuity of strategic leadership, structured stakeholder engagement, and an orderly transition,” the company said.

“Mr Jardine, who joined the Old Mutual board as an independent non-executive director in September 2025, is a highly respected South African business leader with extensive board-level and executive experience across South and Southern Africa.”

Jardine resigned as chair of FirstRand, South Africa’s most valuable banking group, in 2023 in a surprise move to launch a political party to contest elections: Change Starts Now.

Jardine advocated for small government and getting the private sector to drive economic growth. In his last note to shareholders as FirstRand’s chair, he expressed frustration at the slow pace in implementing reforms.

However, Change Starts Now did not make it to the ballot after the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Independent Candidates Association, which wanted the number of National Assembly seats independent candidates could contest in the general elections increased from 200 to 350.

Roger has outstanding leadership experience in financial services and the broader business environment.... I look forward to working closely with Roger over the next few months to ensure a smooth and effective transition. — Trevor Manuel

Manuel extended his congratulations to Jardine on his appointment as his successor.

“Roger has outstanding leadership experience in financial services and the broader business environment,” Manuel said.

“The board is confident that his proven strategic, governance, and operational leadership will be invaluable to Old Mutual as it continues on its ambitious path of strategic and operational renewal and enhanced value creation. I look forward to working closely with Roger over the next few months to ensure a smooth and effective transition.”

Manuel’s tenure at Old Mutual has been an eventful period, which has seen the group make a serious attempt to re-enter the banking space via its fledgling banking proposition, OM Bank.

Manuel also led the charge in the public ouster of former CEO Peter Moyo after a “material breakdown in trust” in a matter that dragged through the courts, with Old Mutual emerging victorious.

One of Manuel’s last actions as chair was the appointment of Jurie Strydom as group CEO, looking to get the group back on a high-growth path.

The board has since dangled a R300m carrot before Strydom to drive share price growth and create billions of rand in value.

Strydom needs to get the Old Mutual share price to R21.74 or higher by May 12 2030 to get the reward.

The group share price is currently R14.61.