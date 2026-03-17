Sanlam writes down Malaysian insurer stake to zero

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Sanlam is looking to cut its losses with its struggling general insurance business in Malaysia, in which it holds a minority stake, limiting its options to turn around the performance of that business.

The financial services group impaired its investment in Pacific and Orient to a zero carrying value at the end of 2025, down from R409m the year before.

The impairment was preceded by persistent operational losses and pressure on underwriting margins, coupled with a “negative outlook on dividends from this business in the foreseeable future”.

Pacific & Orient started as a private company in 1994 and became one of the largest Malaysian general insurers, listing on the main market of the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad in 1995.

Sanlam Group CEO Paul Hanratty said the group was still assessing its options on what to do with its stake in Pacific & Orient.

“We have two businesses in Malaysia, a life business and a general insurance business. The life business we have control over and has been a relatively good business. It is the general insurance business where we don’t have control. We have a 49% stake. We view the prospect for that business as not ideal,” Hanratty told Business Day.

“For us, it would be ideal to exit that business, but it is not that easy. We have just fully impaired it, and we are not going to be putting cash into it going forward.”

Sanlam’s life insurance unit in Malaysia, MCIS Insurance, has been more nimble in responding to market conditions. The sector has experienced margin pressure from medical claims inflation and constrained premium increases due to regulatory caps on annual adjustments.

MCIS has responded by limiting cashless services at selected hospitals, repricing affected products, and notifying policyholders of revised rates on renewal.

“More broadly, MCIS is diversifying into new markets and customer segments by expanding its critical illness and investment-linked offerings. The aim is to attract investment and savings flows, respond to unmet client needs and deliver solutions that meet expectations while supporting stable returns,” Sanlam said in its annual report on Friday.

“Creating digital solutions for SMEs [small and medium enterprises], an underserved market, is an important diversification initiative. Supporting this is the development of a new policy administration system, which enables MCIS to deliver protection and healthcare products to this segment.

“Other digital initiatives include a portal for employers and clients and updating its agency e-learning platform.

“MCIS also intends to replace the agency point-of-sale system to boost agent professionalism and client protection.”