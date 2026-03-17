Spar is looking to cut jobs to fix cost base

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Retail group Spar has started a restructuring process that might lead to an unspecified number of job losses, the struggling group - which has just undergone a leadership transition - said on Tuesday.

“Spar shareholders are advised that, as part of the group’s ongoing focus on improving operational efficiency and competitiveness, Spar will be implementing a voluntary severance programme in certain areas of the business,” the company said.

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“The severance programme is part of a broader reset designed to align the group’s cost base with current trading conditions and to ensure that Spar is structured appropriately in order to support future sustainable growth.

“The process does not affect the group’s retailers or services provided to Spar’s retail network. The group remains focused on strengthening operational performance and supporting Spar’s network of independent retailers.”

The move comes as the retailer faces a rising cost base, as Spar’s bungled SAP system rollout continues to haunt it.

The group’s share price has plunged more than 30% since the start of the year, with its value now at about R12.7bn, down from its heyday when it was valued at R43.7bn about eight years ago.

Last month, the group warned that operating margin performance for the first half of the 2026 financial year was expected to remain under pressure.

However, margin recovery is expected to be gradual and weighted towards the second half as corrective actions in KwaZulu-Natal are embedded, cost realignment initiatives gain traction and wholesale volumes rebuild off a stabilised base.

The group will release interim results on June 10, and it will fall on new group CEO Reeza Isaacs to fix its cost base.

Isaacs, who previously held the role of CFO, took over as CEO this month, following the shock resignation of Angelo Swartz, 28 months into the role. The company’s erstwhile COO, Megan Pydigadu, replaced Isaacs as CFO.

The new leadership has some work to do in convincing the investor community that the group can get back to a high-growth path after a difficult few years.

Shareholder discontent came to the fore at the group’s recent AGM, where 61% objected to the group’s executive pay policy and the way it was implemented.

The Institute of Directors South Africa welcomed the stance taken by Spar’s shareholders on Tuesday, arguing that the backlash means shareholders are paying attention and legitimately using their voice to show discontent.

Ray Harraway, an institute remuneration committee forum member, said the dissent on the implementation report probably stems from a “lump sum payment” of R9.5m to the outgoing CFO, Mark Godfrey, who resigned on December 31 2024.

“The remuneration policy doesn’t seem to cater for such payments, and hence it is a deviation from the policy. The remuneration report also fails to explain the rationale for this payment, even though no performance bonus was paid to the outgoing CFO, not even a pro-rated one,” Harraway said.

Godfrey retired after three decades with the group and was replaced by Isaacs.