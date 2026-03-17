Student enrollment surge boosts Stadio dividend

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Stadio Holdings rewarded shareholders with a higher dividend for the 2025 financial year as steady core earnings growth boosted the board’s confidence despite a recent slip in the share price.

The private school company, whose biggest brands include creative school AFDA, declared a gross final dividend of 18.4c, up 22% from 2024, thanks to a more than 20% rise in earnings. This represents 48% of the firm’s core HEPS, in line with its dividend policy.

In its annual results published on Tuesday, the group said it was on track to add nearly 30,000 students to its customer base in the next four years.

The number of students across its 10 campuses climbed from 47,024 to 53,303 in the 12 months ended December, lifting revenue by 14% to R1.8bn.

The company said it expects to reach 56,000 students this year — the target set right before its initial public offering in October 2017 — with the number growing to 80,000 by 2030.

Shares in Stadio have fallen just shy of 20% this year, putting the group on track for its worst market performance since 2019.

However, this comes after five straight years of gains on the JSE, which pushed the group’s stock above a record R14 in January. Against this backdrop, the recent dip probably points to profit-taking.

Stadio reported core headline earnings, a key underlying performance measure, of R327m, up 22% year on year.