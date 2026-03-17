Woolworths strengthens food division with key buyout in Bagattini’s swan song

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Outgoing Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini has minted what is likely to be his last transaction at the helm of the group before his imminent retirement, buying the group’s long-term food supplier In2food for an undisclosed amount.

The group on Tuesday said it intends to buy the entirety of In2food from its founders, Old Mutual Private Equity and other shareholders.

The retail major, which derives most of its earnings from its food division, said In2foods rakes in more than R5bn in revenue annually and is one of its “most significant” suppliers, and Woolworths is In2food’s largest customer.

“Woolworths and In2food share more than a three-decade history of partnership in creating products of outstanding quality and innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to bring a key strategic capability closer to the Woolworths Foods business, strengthening one of the core points of differentiation in our premium food offering,” Bagattini said.

Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

“Our unique relationship with our suppliers is what differentiates us, and is fundamental to delivering our premium food offering. This transaction further enhances the relationship we have with one of our most innovative suppliers, and will extend mutual benefits to our entire value chain and end-customers.”

Under the agreement, In2food’s management will continue to lead In2food as a standalone operating business within the Woolworths stable should the proposed deal get the blessings of the competition authorities.

“Woolworths and In2food have an extended track record of close collaboration, focused on delivering high-quality, innovative food products aligned with Woolworths Foods’ premium positioning,” said In2food CEO Richard Cooper.

“The transaction further enhances Woolworths Foods’ ability to protect product quality, innovation and availability, which are core to its differentiated customer proposition. We look forward to further deepening our decades-long connection with Woolworths, and to continue to put innovation, value and quality at the centre of the Woolies Food journey.”

Woolworths last week said Bagattini will retire as CEO in May, making way for food division boss Sam Ngumeni, who now faces a challenge to replicate the success of the division across the broader group.

Bagattini inherited a company under huge pressure when he took over in February 2020. At the time, Woolworths had been weighed down for years by its troubled Australian chain David Jones, which had required impairments.

The most consequential move was the sale of David Jones and refocusing on the group’s core strengths in South Africa.

After the exit from Australia, there was a broader effort to tighten capital allocation, reduce debt and redirect investment towards higher-return areas.

The company entered the fast-growing pet retail segment by acquiring Absolute Pets, established Woolworths Ventures to explore new growth opportunities, and implemented the first share buyback programme in the group’s history.

Additional reporting by Nompilo Zulu