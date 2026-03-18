PODCAST | LIV Golf’s expansion into South Africa

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LIV Golf’s expansion into South Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Scott O’Neil, the CEO of LIV Golf at Steyn City in Johannesburg.

LIV, the challenger golf series to the US PGA that has come up in the last five years, is getting ready for its first tournament on South African soil.

O’Neil explains that bringing LIV Golf to a new city requires four elements: government support, a title sponsor, a world-class golf course, like Steyn City and interested fans.

Now in its fifth year, LIV Golf has 57 players from 21 different countries and plays on five continents and in 10 countries.

O’Neil describes the platform as the “Formula 1 of golf,” emphasising high-end hospitality, an inclusive environment for families and women, and a “party” atmosphere with music and live concerts from artists like Black Coffee and Calvin Harris.

A significant goal is to make golf more accessible and fun, attracting younger people and those who have never attended a golf event before.

LIV Golf has more than 40-million social media followers and is broadcast to 200 countries and a billion homes through partners like SuperSport in South Africa, Fox in the US, and TNT in the UK.

O’Neil also highlights the attractiveness of LIV for investors.

LIV Golf secured $500m in sponsorships last year and has seen growth in ticket sales and viewership, particularly in the US and Australia.

The business is working with Citi to bring its 13 teams to market as franchises, which O’Neil envisions as platforms that could own golf courses, academies, or driving ranges.

The discussion outlines the growth of LIV since 2021; rationale for coming to South Africa; growth of golf globally; differentiation in the market and investment in golf.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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