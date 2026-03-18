Stanlib raises R5bn for renewable energy projects fund

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Stanlib Asset Management, the asset management arm of Standard Bank, on Wednesday announced that it has completed the first close of its Khanyisa Energy Transition Fund, raising R5bn.

The fund, launched in November 2023 with seed funding from Standard Bank and Liberty, officially closed in December 2025. It is intended to channel long-term capital into energy and infrastructure projects that support South Africa’s just energy transition.

According to the asset manager, the capital has been deployed across 14 operating assets within the renewable energy independent power producer programme (REIPPP).

Johan Marnewick, head of fixed income private markets at Stanlib and the fund’s portfolio manager, said the fund invests in credit assets that offer predictable cash flows within lower risk parameters to meet investors’ return objectives.

“These assets provide access to real economic and business opportunities that offer diversification benefits for investment portfolios but are often not available on listed or more traditional markets,” said Marnewick.

Stanlib expects the fund to grow to R18bn, with planned investments in renewable energy, developmental infrastructure, minerals critical to the energy transition, green hydrogen projects, and transport and mobility technologies, including batteries and electric vehicle infrastructure.

The fund is part of the Stanlib Khanyisa suite of funds, which includes the Khanyisa Impact Investment Fund, focused on projects aligned with the UN’s sustainable development goals.