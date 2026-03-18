Vukile buys 50% stake in Barcelona mall to turbocharge Iberian push

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Vukile is taking its asset-rotation strategy into overdrive, adding a 50% stake in Barcelona’s Splau shopping centre as it accelerates its Iberian growth push.

This follows the group’s acquisition of the Islazul shopping centre in Madrid. The €175m (R3.4bn) transaction, executed through its 99.7%-owned subsidiary Castellana Properties, values the asset at €350m and is expected to be earnings accretive.

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The Splau joint venture, a 50:50 partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), is Castellana’s third deal with the group and further stacks its portfolio among Iberia’s retail heavyweights, anchored by prime centres in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

“It cements a long-term co-ownership strategy, with URW maintaining operational control and strategic decisions guided through a joint asset management forum, signalling a deepening and more strategic Iberian alliance,” the group said.

Splau is positioned at Barcelona’s southern gateway in Cornellà de Llobregat, tapping into a catchment of about 1-million people. Its location next to RCDE Stadium, home of RCD Espanyol, combined with easy access by multiple transport modes, gives the centre a strategic edge in the city’s retail landscape.

The shopping centre is made up of 151 stores, with Inditex brands — Vukile’s largest tenant in Spain — including Zara, Stradivarius and Bershka, alongside major retailers such as Primark, Fnac, Mercadona and JD Sports. It also features more than 36 restaurants, a bowling alley and Spain’s largest cinema, offering a complete shopping and leisure experience.

URW will continue to oversee day-to-day operations at Splau, while a joint asset management forum with Castellana will steer strategic decisions to ensure long-term value creation, it said.

The acquisition forms part of Vukile’s capital-recycling programme in Spain. So far in 2026, it has sold nine retail parks for €279m and bought Berceo shopping centre in Logroño for €101m and Islazul in Madrid for €318m, as Castellana focuses on dominant centres with strong catchments and growth potential.

“This acquisition underscores our confidence in Spain’s retail market and in securing dominant assets with strong fundamentals. We are also pleased to make this deal alongside our partner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW),” said Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.

Following the sale of its retail parks and the acquisitions of Berceo, Islazul and Splau, Vukile’s Castellana now holds a bold footprint across Iberia, spanning 15 assets in Spain and Portugal, with a total gross leasable area of 594,420m² and a portfolio value approaching €2.2bn.

“Our asset rotation in Spain reinforces Vukile’s disciplined approach to capital allocation. We will continue to pursue a pipeline of accretive acquisition opportunities, supported by our platform, strategic partnerships, specialist retail expertise and strong access to capital and deal flow,” said Rapp.