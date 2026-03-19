Afrimat index indicates signs of green shoots in the construction sector

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The Afrimat construction index has now risen for two consecutive quarters. Picture: SUPPLIED

South Africa’s construction sector is showing early signs of stabilisation though a broad-based recovery is yet to materialise.

The Afrimat construction index, a benchmark for activity in the building and construction industry, increased marginally by 0.3% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a seasonally adjusted basis the index has now risen for two consecutive quarters, suggesting that the sector may be emerging from a prolonged downturn.

The increase in the index was largely driven by a 5.4% rise in the production of building materials and a 2.2% real increase in their sales, indicating that demand is strengthening in the sector’s core segments.

“Though activity levels in South Africa’s construction sector remain subdued, the index’s seasonally adjusted reading has risen for the second consecutive quarter — the first time this has happened since the brief 2020 recession,” said economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index.

Sales values and production volumes of building materials continue to trend upward. Five of the 10 constituent indicators posted year-on-year growth while seven showed quarter-on-quarter gains.

Botha said the central bank’s rate-cutting cycle had been pivotal in lowering the cost of capital, directly supporting construction works and broader building activity.

“Hopefully, the current hostilities in the Middle East will not derail the shift to a more accommodating monetary policy stance as further interest rate cuts are necessary to lift the index from its current stable level into an expansionary trajectory,” he said.

He highlighted construction works recorded a 6.1% quarter-on-quarter increase — during what is traditionally a subdued period due to the mid-December slowdown — signalling that underlying activity is showing unexpected resilience.

Adding to the recovery momentum is private sector investment, which has emerged as the sector’s unexpected stabiliser. After years of stagnation under the weight of deteriorating infrastructure and historically high interest rates, capital formation in buildings and construction works has surged, he said.

“Since borrowing costs fell from a 15-year high at the end of 2024, the average quarterly value of these investments has jumped 24%, signalling that private investment is not merely responding to policy shifts but actively underwriting the fragile beginnings of a construction rebound,” Botha said.

Looking ahead, Botha said he is hopeful that the R141bn earmarked by the National Treasury for water and road infrastructure this fiscal year will be implemented effectively, providing a much-needed boost to construction activity in a sector still finding its footing.