Exxaro raises dividend despite lower coal prices

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Exxarro has increased its annual dividend despite lower coal prices weighing on earnings, with higher sales volumes and cost controls helping to steady the performance.

The diversified miner on Thursday declared a final dividend of R10 a share, up 15% from a year earlier, taking total payouts to R18.43 a share, or R6.3bn. This comes as profit for the year ended December fell 7% to R7.1bn and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) eased 2% to R10.2bn.

Revenue rose 3% to R41.8bn, supported by slightly higher coal production and exports. However, a 14% drop in export coal prices to $90 a tonne offset much of that growth.

HEPS rose 8% to R32.47.

The company said coal output increased 1% to 39.9-million tonnes, while sales rose by the same margin to 39.6-million tonnes. Export volumes increased 2% to 7.1-million tonnes, helped by some improvement at Transnet Freight Rail and the use of alternative transport channels.

The company ended the year with net cash of R17.6bn.

Exxaro completed the acquisition of manganese assets linked to the Tshipi Borwa mine in the Northern Cape, giving it exposure to one of the world’s larger producers of the steel-making material. The transaction adds a revenue stream linked to both industrial demand and battery-related applications.

The company also expanded its renewable energy portfolio. It commissioned a 68MW solar plant at Lephalale and is developing further capacity, including the 140MW Karreebosch wind project, which will supply power to Northam Platinum.

Through its Cennergi joint venture with Engie, Exxaro announced that it was named a preferred bidder in the latest round of bidding in South Africa’s renewable energy procurement programme.