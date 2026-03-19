PPC leads JSE gains on Zimbabwe turnaround

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Cement producer PPC saw its share price gain the most in more than two-and-a-half years on Wednesday after an improved performance at its Zimbabwe operations.

Volumes in that country climbed more than 22% the company said in a 10-month operational update. The gains were driven by strong demand across industrial and retail sectors, pushing revenue up 19% in rand terms and lifting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) by 23% as improved operations translated into stronger cash generation.

The Zimbabwe business declared and paid dividends of $36m, resulting in the board considering paying a dividend to shareholders.

“In Zimbabwe, implementation of the turnaround advanced meaningfully during the current financial year. Record year-to-date cash flow generation reflects the initial benefits of improved execution, supported by strong and sustainable underlying market demand,” the group said in the update to end-January.

Following the extended maintenance shutdown in the first quarter, margins in Zimbabwe recovered, rising 0.9 percentage points to 26.9%.

CEO Matias Cardarelli said: “Our turnaround plan is deliberately ambitious, aimed at rebuilding PPC’s competitiveness and long-term value creation. The results for [this period] demonstrate the ongoing and compounding benefits of disciplined execution.”

The group set in motion its “Awaken the Giant” turnaround strategy in 2024 to rebuild competitiveness and long-term value after several years of underperformance and operational challenges. The plan focuses on disciplined execution, sustainable growth and strategic investments such as the RK3 cement plant in the Western Cape, aimed at driving stronger earnings, cash flow and shareholder returns.

The company said RK3’s construction is progressing on schedule and within budget. The plant is a key strategic investment for PPC, set to strengthen competitiveness, enhance returns and reduce CO 2 emissions.

Overall sales volumes in South Africa and Botswana remained broadly flat, with a 2% increase in South Africa offset by weaker volumes in Botswana.

“Following strong cash generation and record dividends from PPC Zimbabwe, the board will consider a dividend in line with our policy, which allows flow-through of any dividends received from Zimbabwe,” the group said.

The group’s share price jumped the most since July 13 2023, up 8.41% to R6.19, making it the best performer on the JSE on the day.

PPC’s share price has gained 51% over the past year, giving it a market cap of R9.62bn.