Sirius doubles credit facility to €300m to fund growth

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Sirius has just doubled its revolving credit facility to €300m (R5.82bn), giving the group more flexibility to pursue acquisitions and manage its balance sheet.

The unsecured facility is with four lenders on an initial three-year term and comes with two one-year extension options, plus an accordion feature that allows Sirius to increase the facility by up to €100m.

The group, which owns branded business and industrial parks in the UK and Germany, has also added Barclays to its group of lenders, joining ABN Amro, BNP Paribas and HSBC.

“The pricing remains at 120 basis points over the short-term euro interbank offered rate, the covenants are aligned to our 2032 bond,” the group said.

The facility enhances Sirius’ financial flexibility, allowing the group to continue to take advantage of supportive long-term market tailwinds and its strong acquisition pipeline while efficiently managing cash balances through bond refinancing windows, it said.

“Alongside our recent equity fundraise, this significantly increased facility gives us additional flexibility to capitalise on our exciting pipeline of opportunities and manage our balance sheet efficiently,” Sirius CFO Chris Bowman said.

The facility also diversifies the group’s debt relationships by bringing Barclays onto the lender roster and reflects the strong support the company continues to receive from both existing and new financing partners, Bowman said.

Last month, the Dresden business park owner raised £77m in an oversubscribed offer to fund acquisitions in Germany with the funds earmarked to increase its exposure to defence-related tenants.