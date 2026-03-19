SA prepaid market challenges MTN's growth ambitions

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MTN's prepaid subscribers were down 0.7% year on year to 29.7-million. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

MTN’s South African business is struggling to keep pace with growth in countries like Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria, with the group hoping its new prepaid strategy will soon bear fruit.

SA’s largest mobile operators have experienced pressure in their prepaid efforts in recent years as consumers have come under strain in an economic downturn. They have also had to deal with increased competition from Telkom, the country’s fastest-growing mobile business.

In the past, cellphone providers could rely on postpaid or contract customers to provide a constant, predictable income stream. The shift towards prepaid customers means companies face greater revenue sensitivity as customers are more easily able to reduce their voice and data spending.

“MTN SA is a tale of two stories,” group CEO Ralph Mupita said during a media call on Monday.

“There are quite intense competitive pressures in the prepaid market, which makes up about 52% of our total service revenue. MTN SA is doing very well on postpaid, very well on enterprise, and doing okay on wholesale.

“The issue is the prepaid market.”

That situation is reflected in MTN’s full-year earnings to end-December, with the SA unit posting service revenue growth of 2% to R44.03bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 10.2% to R17.67bn.

“There are some initiatives which we announced in the third quarter of last year that we are taking. Those will take a few quarters, so the first and second quarters this year also remain a bit challenged while they take effect,” said Mupita.

Last year, the group said it had started to implement initiatives to accelerate its prepaid business segment, “including product refinement and targeted pricing (regional and personal bundle offerings), and channel optimisation”.

While those plans are still to make their mark, postpaid customers grew by 7.6% to 4.6-million in the period, driven by “robust year-on-year demand” for integrated voice and data plans, the postpaid price adjustment effected from February 2025, “device-led propositions and the rollout of new device-financing models”. Consumer postpaid service revenue increased by 4.4% year on year.

Prepaid subscribers were down 0.7% year on year to 29.7-million, “reflecting higher promotional activity and churn, as competitive pressures intensified”, said the company. As such, the consumer prepaid segment reported a 2.3% drop in service revenue, with a contraction of 3.9% in the fourth quarter “reflecting the increased competitiveness into the close of the year”.

Total subscribers in SA grew by 1.9% to 40.6-million.

Senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Luresha Chetty, said MTN SA experienced a tough competitive environment.

“The South African prepaid market has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with rising pressure from listed telco players and MVNOs to attract a larger share of the consumer wallet,” she said.

Rival Vodacom recently said its interim performance in SA had also been buoyed by its postpaid business.

The company, SA’s largest mobile provider, reported a 1.6% fall in prepaid mobile customer revenue to R13.2bn for the half year to end-September. Prepaid customer numbers were down 7.4%.

Cell C’s prepaid business reported interim revenue of about R2.7bn in a highly competitive market — up 1.6% year on year, driven by the unwinding of historically high airtime discounts. Prepaid subscribers grew by just over a million.

As with MTN and Vodacom, Cell C’s postpaid growth outpaced prepaid at 2.7%.

Telkom Mobile has reported huge growth in its subscriber base over the past two years, with the number increasing by 50% to about 24-million.

The state-affiliated telecoms group has bet mainly on prepaid customers to drive the growth of mobile data usage on its network.