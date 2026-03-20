PODCAST | Harambee’s take on SA youth unemployment solutions

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Efforts to reduce South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kasthuri Soni, CEO of the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

The conversation focuses on the state of youth employment in South Africa, after the recent state of the nation address (Sona) and budget speech.

Soni highlights that 9-million youth are currently not in employment, education or training.

Furthermore, roughly 1-million new job seekers enter the labour market every year.

She emphasises the need to add “jet fuel” to scale up existing, evidence-based programmes rather than simply creating new ones.

A major talking point is the disconnect between post-school training and what employers actually need.

Soni notes that the current education system is failing to produce work-ready youth. She also points out that traditional credentialing is often slow, bureaucratic, and unresponsive to agile market demands.

To address this skills gap, Soni advocates for alternative approaches like micro-credentialing and stackable skills.

She highlights the SA Youth platform, a multi-channel network that connects young work-seekers to earning opportunities and provides proxies for work experience.

During the discussion, Soni details some of the issues affecting local employment; stats around youth unemployment; efforts by Harambe to fix the issue; and the impact of AI on jobs.

Soni identified priority sectors for youth job creation, which include the digital economy, agriculture, global business services, and tourism.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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