PG Group seeks extension of antidumping duties on Chinese, Indian glass

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PG Group wants Itac to keep the tariffs in place to avoid harming the local sector. Picture:

PG Group has asked the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) of South Africa to extend antidumping duties on clear float glass from China and India before they expire next month.

The group wants Itac to keep the tariffs in place or risk the recurrence of material injury to the domestic industry.

Itac told the industry a year ago that in the absence of a substantiated request to retain the levies, imposed five years ago, “the antidumping duties on clear float glass originating in or imported from China and India will expire on April 8 2026”.

PFG Building Glass, a division of PG Group, has since applied to Itac to keep the duties in place. PFG is the leading manufacturer of float glass in Southern Africa, as well as laminated glass and mirror products.

The Joburg-based company produces 260,000 tonnes of float glass a year, raking in about R2.5bn in annual sales.

PFG contends that imports from China enjoy subsidies from their government, giving them an unfair advantage over domestic producers.

“The applicant [PFG] alleges that the expiry of the antidumping duties is likely to lead to the recurrence of dumping and the recurrence of material injury,” Itac said.

“The applicant submitted sufficient evidence and established a prima facie case to enable the commission to arrive at a reasonable conclusion that a sunset review investigation of the antidumping duties on clear float glass originating in or imported from China and India should be initiated.”

Itac has not shied away from imposing tariffs to protect local players. Last year it provided a lifeline to South Africa’s major home appliance company, Defy, slapping hefty provisional tariffs on imports of top-loading washing machines from China and Thailand.

The applicant [PFG] alleges that the expiry of the antidumping duties is likely to lead to the recurrence of dumping and the recurrence of material injury. — Itac

Defy, which traces its roots to Durban from 1905, approached Itac, requesting that it impose antidumping duties of 21.48% on China and 67.11% on Thailand. An investigation by the commission found prima facie proof of dumping of the washing machines originating in or imported from China and Thailand.

Defy alleged that a threat of material injury existed and submitted evidence regarding the freely disposable capacity of the exporters, a significant increase of the alleged dumped imports, the state of the economy in China and Thailand, and the prices of imports that would have a significant undercutting or suppressing effect on domestic prices.

Defy submitted evidence showing that it experienced injury in the form of price suppression and undercutting, a decline in profits, a decline in return on investments, negative effects on cash flow, and an increase in inventories in 2022-24.

Defy produces more than 2-million products a year in its two factories in South Africa.