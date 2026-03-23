PODCAST | FNB pushes to reinvent Speedpoint platform

FNB’s push to reinvent the Speedpoint platform is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Mlangeni, the CEO of Merchant Services at FNB.
The discussion centers around FNB’s recent revamp and relaunch of their Speedpoint point-of-sale (POS) ecosystem.
FNB is trying to move Speedpoint beyond just being a “card machine” or a simple payment acceptance tool.
Mlangeni discusses how the bank wants to reinforce Speedpoint as a comprehensive business tool that helps merchants start, run, and grow their businesses more efficiently.
FNB wants to be the go to payments platform for merchants.
Mlangeni emphasizes that a merchant shouldn’t have to manage multiple devices from different providers just to get the best rates or ensure connectivity.
Through the discussion, the banker details FNB’s strategy around merchant payments in SA; building a multi purpose platform; merchant pain points; and growth driver for the future.
Join the discussion:
Producer: Demi Buzo
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
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