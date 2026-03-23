Sappi seeks 5% tariff on newsprint imports to protect local industry

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Multinational paper and pulp producer Sappi has asked the South African government to impose a 5% tariff on imports of newsprint, in rolls or sheets, arguing that without this protection the local print industry runs the risk of extinction.

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) on Friday said it had received an application from Sappi, which is under consideration.

Sappi said its Ngodwana mill is the only operational newsprint facility in South Africa and across the Southern African Customs Union, the world’s oldest customs union.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

“Globally, the newsprint market has been in prolonged decline, driven primarily by digital migration, which has reduced demand for paper publications. Despite this trend, newsprint remains an important medium in developing countries such as South Africa, where electronic connectivity is not universal,” Itac said.

Flood of imports

“With global overcapacity and increasing low-priced imports, Sappi’s [newsprint facility] has faced persistent financial losses. Without the requested tariff intervention, the continued viability of South African newsprint manufacturing is at significant risk.

“Protection against low-priced imported newsprint is critical to maintain Sappi’s [newsprint] operations, safeguard associated employment, and support the national economy.”

Manufactured using virgin wood fibre, Sappi newsprint is a preferred grade among local newspaper printers. It has the required strength and runnability for demanding cold- and heat-set converting used in the manufacture of newspapers and advertising inserts.

South Africa’s print industry has been battered by a migration to digital platforms and rising costs of print, which has seen numerous magazines and newspapers shut down or move online.

Sappi’s Ngodwana Mill has an annual production capacity of more than 570,000 tonnes comprising product categories including dissolving wood pulp, kraft liner board, newsprint and uncoated flexible packaging.

The mill’s newsprint capacity is 110,000 tonnes, representing about 20% of the mill’s overall capacity.

“In recent years, the influx of low-priced newsprint imports — often originating from regions with structural overcapacity — has placed significant pressure on local newsprint production,” Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi Southern Africa, told Business Day.

“This has resulted in reduced operating rates and constrained the mill’s ability to compete on a level playing field and is a key part of why businesses in South Africa proactively engage government representatives around the development of forward-thinking industrial policies to protect key industries.”

In recent years, the influx of low-priced newsprint imports — often originating from regions with structural overcapacity — has placed significant pressure on local newsprint production. — Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi Southern Africa

The annual contribution of Ngodwana Mill to Mpumalanga GDP was R9.9bn in 2025, supporting 1,500 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs.

Wood said that without appropriate tariff intervention, the continued influx of low-priced imports will further erode the viability of locally produced newsprint.

“Industrial businesses and heavy manufacturing across the board in South Africa are under significant pressure, and this has been exacerbated by recent geopolitical events,” he said.

“It is not appropriate to speculate on specific outcomes at this point, but we do urge policymakers to recognise the importance of ensuring South Africa does not become a dumping ground for low-cost products.”

Beyond the newsprint industry, the influx of cheaper imports has also hurt the carton board industry.

Packaging manufacturer Mpact last month issued retrenchment notices to workers at its carton board business, which has been overwhelmed by cheaper imports and the strengthening rand, with nearly 400 jobs on the line.

The JSE-listed company, which was hived off from the Mondi Group more than a decade ago, on Tuesday said it was unable to compete with cartonboard imports that have flooded the market.

The effect is that Mpact’s largest customers are able to import cartonboard at prices about 20% below the mill’s cost of production.