South Africa eyes open banking to boost inclusion

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The study argues that because of South Africa’s high level of technology penetration and digital engagement, as well as deep mobile connectivity, open banking could accelerate financial inclusion. Picture:

A working paper published by the Reserve Bank makes a case for open banking, a system that allows access to consumer banking information and control of financial accounts through third-party applications, as a means to increase participation in the financial sector besides having a bank account.

The paper, penned by Lwanga Elizabeth Nanziri, Paul Terna Gbahabo and Daniel Ofori-Sasu, says information sharing through the open banking model enables new entrants to the market, creating opportunities for start-ups, fintechs and tech companies that aim to disrupt traditional finance models and increase financial inclusion.

The study argues that because of South Africa’s high level of technology penetration and digital engagement, as well as deep mobile connectivity, open banking could accelerate financial inclusion.

“Since fintechs and digital platforms are at the core of open banking/finance, third-party providers can leverage these platforms to securely and legally access customers’ financial data (with their consent) and offer them innovative, tailored products,” the authors say.

“Thus, open banking can drive product diversity, pricing transparency and more personalised financial services. South Africa signalled progress by allowing interested parties to develop platform-based products.

“To date, platforms like Yoco, Lulalend, and 22seven (now known as Vault22) offer digital lending, data-based financial management and payment processing built on data access and automation, evidence that platform-based models in the country have good prospects.”

Since fintechs and digital platforms are at the core of open banking/finance, third-party providers can leverage these platforms to securely and legally access customers’ financial data (with their consent) and offer them innovative, tailored products. — Paper by Lwanga Elizabeth Nanziri, Paul Terna Gbahabo and Daniel Ofori-Sasu

Open banking is reshaping financial services as regulators and governments seek to increase competition and choice. A study by professional services major EY found that widespread adoption of the system could generate as much as £43bn a year in economic benefits for the UK.

The Reserve Bank paper says that, overall, there is evidence that open banking improves both the extensive margins (reducing the incidence of being unbanked) and intensive margins (increasing transaction frequency and use of life insurance products).

The paper also finds that results for bank transaction frequency provide some hope for reducing the incidence of dormant accounts, thus improving effective financial inclusion.

“The policy implications are clear. While the current market-led approach has facilitated innovation, a more structured regulatory framework may be necessary to ensure consumer protection, data security and equitable access,” the authors state.

“Moving towards a regulator-led or hybrid model would allow clearer standards for data sharing, explicit consent mechanisms and broader interoperability across financial services providers. Expanding information-sharing frameworks beyond credit data, under well-defined safeguards, could further enhance inclusion while mitigating the risk of overindebtedness.”

The Bank is drafting legislation to revamp the national payments ecosystem, setting the stage for the biggest payments reforms in a generation and potentially adding 0.5% to GDP growth.

The Bank’s 2030 strategy, which elevates payments modernisation to a core strategic pillar alongside price and financial stability, estimates that faster, cheaper digital payments could trim the economy’s R30bn annual cash-management cost and widen access for underserved households and businesses.

The Bank has set its sights on propelling the country’s national payment system into the big league club of emerging markets, shunting paper cash to the sidelines along the way. Through its payments ecosystem modernisation programme, the bank has ploughed “significant” capital into next-generation rails, real-time settlements and digital wallets.