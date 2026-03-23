Vukile’s Iberian surge powers group towards 9% distribution growth

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With firm trading in its SA rural portfolio and a rapidly expanding Iberian property base, Vukile is on track to meet its guidance for at least 9% growth in distributions.

The group now owns a portfolio of higher-quality, higher-growth shopping centres in the Iberian region, including Berceo in Logroño, Islazul in Madrid, and a 50% stake in the Splau centre in Barcelona alongside Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, after investing proceeds from its R2.65bn capital raise last year, it said in its pre-close update for the year to end-March.

This comes after Vukile exited nine Spanish retail parks for €279m through its 99% stake in Castellana, channelling the proceeds into dominant shopping centres with strong catchments, clear growth prospects and embedded upside.

“Our strategic asset rotation this period has fundamentally reshaped, strengthened and diversified the Castellana portfolio, which now ranks among the strongest in Iberia and includes leading assets in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia,” said Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.

In its Castellana portfolio, the group reported that footfall grew 3.3% and sales 4.1%, while vacancies remained at a tight 1%. Rental reversions were positive at 8.3% in Spain and 18.7% in Portugal, resulting in a blended rate of 10.3%.

In South Africa, the portfolio recorded a strong performance, with net operating income up 10% and vacancies at 1.7%, while rental growth and tight cost control point to steady momentum.

The group has also been making some changes in SA, disposing of four noncore assets for R625m while strengthening its portfolio with a 50% stake in Chatsworth Mall for R620m and agreements to acquire 100% of Botshabelo Mall for R443m, alongside continued investment in solar capacity.

Among the acquisitions made this year in Iberia, Vukile secured a 35% stake in Pradera, a €5bn pan-European fund and asset manager, gaining access to more than 100 retail specialists and strengthening its platform for further European expansion.

The group said shareholders fully supported its plan, agreeing to allow a 9% increase in its ability to issue shares after successfully using the money raised in October 2025.

“Maintaining the flexibility to raise capital when stable market conditions prevail and advantageous pricing relative to tangible, accretive opportunities are in place is a key part of our strategy,” Rapp said.