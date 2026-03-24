Private education group Advtech eyes university status after record operating profit

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Private education group Advtech is pressing ahead with an aggressive growth strategy spanning new African markets, boosting distance learning and a long-awaited bid for university status.

The group, which on Monday reported record operating profit of R2.038bn for the year to end-December, told Business Day its strong cash generation and clean balance sheet give it the firepower to keep investing.

“Our priority is to keep finding excellent investment opportunities for the cash we generate,” CEO Geoff Whyte said.

The most significant strategic development is Advtech’s impending application for university status for both Emeris and Rosebank International, which the group has been preparing for years.

Whyte confirmed that the policy recognising private universities was only gazetted in October 2024 after legal pressure from Advtech itself. He said final regulations and the application process have not yet been published by the government, but the group expects them later this year.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Advtech said it is ready. Over the past three years, the number of staff holding master’s degrees has grown 173% to 1,355 while those with doctorates has risen 175% to 242. The group has also consolidated its tertiary offering from six brands down to two, Emeris and Rosebank International.

“Our degrees are already accredited to exactly the same standard by the same governing body as the public universities — so Emeris and Rosebank International are already universities in everything but name,” Whyte said.

The commercial implications of formal university status are significant. At present, private institutions fall outside the National Student Financial Aid Scheme framework, limiting access for lower-income students. University recognition could open that funding pipeline, expanding Advtech’s addressable market substantially.

While the university bid plays out, Advtech is moving fast in distance learning, a segment that may prove equally transformative. This positions it to compete directly with Unisa, the world’s largest distance university.

AdvTech CEO Geoff Whyte. Picture: SUPPLIED

The group grew distance tertiary enrolments by 40% in 2024 and a further 34% in 2025 to about 10,500 students. Whyte said margins in the distance offering are comparable to contact learning, making it one of the most capital-efficient growth levers available to the group.

Advtech is investing in contact centres at existing sites to support this growing distance student base.

Beyond South Africa, Advtech is building what amounts to a pan-African private education network.

The group operates in Kenya, Ghana, Botswana and Ethiopia. In August it acquired the Regis Runda school in Nairobi. Enrolments there have increased by 17% since acquisition, against an existing capacity of 2,000 students and an ultimate site capacity of 3,000. A separate expansion of the Makini Statehouse campus in Nairobi will double its capacity to 575 students by 2027.

In Ghana, Rosebank International University College was inaugurated in August last year, with lectures now under way after student registrations in January.

Whyte said the near-term plan is to deepen investment across all four existing markets while also assessing new country entries.

Capital expenditure reached R1.028bn in 2025, funding new campuses in Sandton and Nelson Mandela Bay as well as expansion at existing sites. A Durban mega-campus is in development, with phase one accommodating about 8,000 students scheduled to open in 2029.

Whyte said the group’s own cash generation fully supports the spending.

“We are a very cash-generative business with a strong balance sheet. There is no pressure on our dividend or credit metrics.”