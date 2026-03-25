Investec targets corporate midmarket in shake-up of operations

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Investec has restructured its South African business into three core segments: private clients, business & commercial banking, and corporate and investment banking in furtherance of its “One Investec” strategy as the lender aims to better align with clients’ needs.

The private client segment includes private banking and wealth as well as international investment capabilities.

Under the tutelage of Cumesh Moodliar, the group’s South African operation already has a significant corporate and investment banking business. It will now be headed by 24-year Investec veteran Dhiren Mansingh as part of new leadership appointments.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Nick Riley has taken over as head of business and commercial banking, an area in which the group believes it is leaving much money on the table.

“We are very proud that Investec has developed and built a deep bench of leadership pools, and we have been able to build these businesses out of some of our existing franchises,” Moodliar said on Tuesday.

“We are now focusing them … to service what we think is an evolving market and a more sophisticated market. Investec’s positioning now, in our view, is ideally placed to serve these segments in the most appropriate way.”

The business and commercial banking bundles private banking, corporate lending and advisory services under one roof in a bid to pry medium-sized businesses away from mainstream banks and reshape competition in the R600bn-plus loan pool.

The group aims to amass about 1,500 midmarket segment companies a year until 2030, a sector that Investec says it has the capability to dominate.

“We believe this segment is underserviced. Not … from a product and capability perspective, but from a service perspective. There are about 3-million clients that are in the business and commercial banking universe,” Riley said.

“The banks have an extremely high return on equity in this segment. Some of the incumbents’ return on equity comes in as high as 50%. So, when you take such a high-margin business where you have an underserviced client base, we think the segment is ripe for disruption.”

Standard Bank’s business and commercial banking division reported a return on equity of 58% for the year ended December 2025.

Investec plans to grow the corporate mid-size segment by 7,000 businesses by 2030 to complement its base of 3,000. The target is to grow revenue in this segment in South Africa to R3.8bn by 2030 from R1.7bn now.

The lender will target businesses with annual revenues of R30m-R1.5bn, with a bias towards those with a turnover of at least R100m and selective onboarding of firms with annual turnover of less than R100m.

The mid-market strategy faces stiff competition as Investec’s domestic rivals are also targeting this area for growth. FNB is the dominant player.

Nedbank has also restructured its business to place greater emphasis on midsize corporates, and is targeting a market share of 25%. To this end, the lender poached FNB Business CEO Andiswa Bata earlier this year to become the managing executive of its business and commercial unit.

Standard Bank and Absa are also firmly established in the segment.