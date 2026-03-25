Redefine pivots to energy-secure logistics hubs amid grid pressure

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Redefine is stepping up its energy resilience strategy, with its Cato Ridge and Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) industrial assets positioning themselves as high-efficiency logistics hubs amid mounting pressure on energy reliability.

The assets are being positioned as higher-efficiency logistics hubs, designed to operate with less reliance on an increasingly constrained grid.

The strategy sits within a broader shift in the sector, where energy security is becoming central to how assets are planned and assessed.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The group’s approach is anchored in its net-zero roadmap, with a focus on cutting emissions through renewable energy, improved efficiency and reduced dependence on the national grid.

According to the Construction Development Board, non-residential commercial properties account for about 10% of total emissions, highlighting the sector’s footprint and the scale of the decarbonisation challenge.

Within this context, the group’s 500-hectare Cato Ridge development is taking shape as a logistics node along the KwaZulu-Natal–Gauteng corridor. Its four-star green rating points to lower resource use and operating costs and is due to further developments.

The Coega SEZ in the Eastern Cape combines energy-efficient systems and water-smart infrastructure to reduce carbon intensity and cut operating expenses.

“Cato Ridge DC and our Coega SEZ centre are part of our efforts to minimise our carbon footprint, with four- and five-star Green Star ratings and energy-efficient, water-smart systems that reduce operational carbon intensity,” said head of development and national asset manager: industrial Johann Nell.

According to Nell, the efficient industrial precincts also play an integral role in the logistics reform ecosystem. Logistics reform depends on integrated infrastructure and inland ports linking road, rail, manufacturing and warehousing to support growth and create a more efficient transport network.

Seeff Property Group’s Michelle Harris recently pointed out that the significant multiyear upgrades and modernisation of the Durban Port, with other improvements such as the N2 and broader regional development, are providing a major growth boost for the property sector, including industrial warehousing and logistics property.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s import bill reached an estimated $105bn in 2025, up 12.1% from $93.6bn in 2021, reflecting a steady rise in demand for global goods over the past five years.

“We expect demand for logistics warehousing near key distribution routes and port facilities across South Africa to grow, driven by ongoing infrastructure investment to strengthen container capacity and revitalise the sector,” Nell said.

In addition, the group has invested in renewable energy and efficiency upgrades across its logistics precincts, including solar PV, LED retrofits and water-saving measures, to future-proof assets and benefit tenants and communities

“Redefine’s national portfolio of industrial properties is linked to key freight corridors, positioning the group to benefit from rising demand for logistics space driven by infrastructure investment and trade flows,” Nell said.