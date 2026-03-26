Hammerson’s UK retail revival lifts income and footfall as stores rebound

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JSE-listed Hammerson’s UK retail renaissance is beginning to bear fruit, with net rental income rising 23% and footfall continuing to outpace benchmark levels, the group said in results for the year to end-December.

The group, which owns flagship centres including Grand Central and Bullring in Birmingham, has seen a marked shift over the past 18 months, as retailers increasingly embrace omnichannel strategies, blending online and in-store presence — a transition that is beginning to feed into trading performance.

“We have witnessed the renaissance of retail in Europe and the UK. Under [former CEO] Rita-Rose Gagné’s leadership over the past five years, Hammerson has staged a remarkable turnaround — from a time when the company was on its knees to its current position, a recovery few could have predicted," CEO Rob Wilkinson said at a Cape Town media briefing.

In 2014 and 2015, retail across Europe and beyond faced mounting pressure as e-commerce surged. Players such as Amazon were taking flight, sparking debate over the relevance and future of physical stores.

We have witnessed the renaissance of retail in Europe and the UK. — Rob Wilkinson, CEO

However, the rise in footfall is now driven partly by a new generation of shoppers. Those who were 10 or 11 during the Covid-19 pandemic are now 16–17, and for many, their first real retail experience is only now unfolding in-store for the first time, Wilkinson said.

The group has a strong South African shareholder base, with about 30% of its shares held by institutional investors such as the Public Investment Corporation and Coronation Fund Managers.

Wilkinson pointed out that in broader Europe, the resurgence of physical retail is also being driven by AI analytics, tracking shopper patterns and social demographics anonymously to sharpen experiences for customers and brands.

“Our insights use anonymised, aggregated data on footfall, dwell time and broad visitor segments. It helps to optimise layouts, guide brand mix and show retailers how and when customers engage,” the group said.

He said the focus remains squarely on boosting relevance, convenience and the overall customer experience, with the potential to unlock additional revenue streams through advertising partnerships over time.

The group declared a final dividend of 8.56p, up 6%, taking the full-year dividend to 16.5p.

Since November 2024, it has invested £757m in major shopping centres, including Westquay, Brent Cross, Bullring, Grand Central and The Oracle, at an average yield of 7.6%.

“Many retailers are beginning to understand that you need to be omnichannel — both online and off. Those doing best are the ones that have nailed the omnichannel approach, with more investing in physical stores in recent years rather than going fully online,” he said.