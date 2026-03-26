Harmony worker killed in underground incident at Target 1 mine

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The incident occurred at the mine near Odendaalsrus and involved rock-breaking equipment, Harmony says. Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

Harmony Gold on Thursday confirmed the death of a worker following an underground incident at its Target 1 Mine in the Free State.

The company said the incident occurred at the mine near Odendaalsrus and involved rock-breaking equipment. An investigation is under way, led by the department of mineral & petroleum resources, with Harmony co-operating fully.

“The safety and well-being of our people is fundamental to who we are, and we will honour our colleague’s memory by rigorously understanding what went wrong and strengthening our controls to prevent any recurrence,” CEO Beyers Nel said in a statement.

Harmony did not provide further details on Thursday’s incident, including whether any other workers were injured or whether operations at Target 1 have been affected.

Target 1 is a mature, single-shaft, deep-level mine. It operates using mechanised and conventional stoping techniques, reaches depths of up to 2,300m, and has a remaining life-of-mine of about six years.

Thursday’s death follows a series of deaths reported at Harmony’s operations over the past year. In January, the company said an employee had died in a locomotive-related incident at its Moab Khotsong Mine near Orkney. That incident came after another death at the same mine in April 2025.

More deaths were also recorded at Harmony’s Mponeng Mine during 2025. In February, two employees were killed in a fall-of-ground incident triggered by an earth tremor, while in October an electrician died during routine maintenance.

Harmony has consistently emphasised its commitment to safety in the wake of these incidents and continues to review and strengthen safety controls across its operations.

During 2025, the company recorded 12 deaths across its network of mines and operations.

While the company’s share price made record gains in 2025, up 123%, it has lost about 27% so far this year amid the US-Israel war against Iran, which has resulted in lower metal prices.

On Thursday it lost 1.96% to R246.09.