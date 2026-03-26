Nedbank warns oil shock may reignite inflation as rand weakens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Consumers are set to take a hiding at the pump. Picture: SUPPLIED

Local consumers were already feeling fragile before the first missile struck Iran late last month. Now, with oil prices spiking and the rand hovering around R17/$, economists and retailers are bracing for a new round of inflation — and the country’s forecourts are bound to be among the first places to take strain.

Speaking at a Nedbank forecourt retail media briefing in Dunkeld West on Wednesday, Nedbank specialist economist Crystal Huntley said household finances are caught between a slow recovery and a fresh external shock.

“The state of your house determines the state in which you can withstand the shock,” Huntley said, invoking the parable of the three little pigs to frame South Africa’s economic vulnerability.

“None of us is going to have the brick house, which implies we’re still pretty vulnerable,” she said.

According to Huntley, the country entered the year with modest momentum. GDP growth had improved, inflation had fallen to about 3% and the stimulus of interest rate cuts was beginning to filter through to consumers. Household consumption was picking up slowly, albeit visibly.

Then came the war against Iran. Huntley said the rand, which had strengthened after the easing of US tariff pressure, has since weakened sharply. Oil prices have surged. The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil supplies and 30% of global liquefied natural gas pass, is squarely in the conflict zone.

The US and Israel are engaged in intense conflict with Iran, with the pair raining missiles down on Iranian nuclear and oil infrastructure and Pakistan offering to mediate negotiations between the groups in an attempt to pause the fighting.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iranian power plants unless a 15-point deal to ease tension is met, a move that has caused big global economic concern and fluctuating oil prices.

After oil prices dropped more than 6% to $98 per barrel on Wednesday, Trading Economics reports that US diplomatic efforts to end the war gained traction, overshadowing reports of additional troop deployments and the near-closure of the Strait.

Dire inflation forecast

Huntley’s modelling, based on present oil prices and rand assumptions, points to inflation peaking near 5% in April and May before easing, provided the conflict does not escalate further. Under a worst-case scenario modelled on the 2022 Russia-Ukraine oil shock, she said, inflation could push toward 6% and remain elevated well into next year.

“The big question is by how much and what the response of central banks will be,” she said.

South Africa’s big retailers are already moving to limit the damage to consumers.

Woolworths chief supply chain officer Bradley Nitsckie said his team is “considering all available means to limit our exposure to the fuel price hikes”, to continue offering value to customers.

The group said fuel price increases will be “substantial” and are likely to affect operating costs.

Dis-Chem said it will absorb increases “for as long as possible” to soften the blow on consumers, while rationalising deliveries and consolidating loads through its CJ Distribution arm.

The pharmaceutical retailer flagged imported pharmaceuticals as the category most at risk over the long term, though retail medicine prices remain government regulated.

Huntley said the most consequential variable is time. The longer the conflict persists, the deeper the transmission into domestic inflation, and the longer the delay in interest rate relief.

“No-one knows the exact timing or what the actual impact would be. All we can do is lay out those types of scenarios,” she said.