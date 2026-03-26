PODCAST | Bolt’s Kalajdzic on South Africa’s e-hailing landscape

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The current landscape of South Africa’s e-hailing industry is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa.

The conversation primarily centered around safety measures, regulatory integration and Bolt’s strategic growth.

According to Kalajdzic, Bolt has introduced many features to protect passengers, including a “pickup code” system to prevent riders getting into the wrong vehicle and an in-trip audio recording function.

The platform also features an in-app SOS button directly linked to armed response and medical teams in partnership with the Automobile Association.

The discussion also touches on the ongoing friction between traditional metered taxis and e-hailing drivers, particularly around malls and in secondary cities.

Bolt’s strategy is to address this by collaborating with transport associations such as the South African National Taxi Council to help integrate traditional transport operators into the e-hailing ecosystem.

Kalajdzic said the platform is experiencing double-digit year-on-year growth, driven largely by high unemployment and people seeking alternative earning opportunities.

The platform has expanded operations into all nine provinces, covering more than 22 cities with a network of more than 40,000 drivers and more than 1.4-million monthly active users.

In the discussion the e-hailing experts details the growth of e-hailing in SA, efforts to address safety concerns, Bolt’s local expansion strategy and its relationship with consumers and drivers.

To cater to a wider economic demographic, Bolt has rolled out new vehicle categories such as the budget-friendly Bolt Lite, which uses quadricycles including the Bajaj Qute.

They are also expanding their premium offerings, such as Bolt Comfort and private chauffeur services, alongside exploring parcel and freight delivery.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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