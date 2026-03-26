Woolworths sets bar high for incoming CEO Ngumeni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retailer Woolworths has given its incoming group CEO, Sam Ngumeni, a one-off outperformance share award (OSA) worth more than R50m at current prices, but attached conditions that amount to a demanding public test of his leadership.

Ngumeni brings about 30 years of experience in Woolworths, having held key positions, including COO and, most recently, head of the food division. He has served as an executive director for the retailer since 2014 and will take over from CEO Roy Bagattini in June.

Woolworths said in a statement on Thursday that the OSA consists of 995,715 Woolworths shares acquired on the open market by the Woolworths Holdings Share trust over two days at a volume-weighed average of about R51.44 per share. The group said Ngumeni accepted the award on Monday.

The shares will vest at the end of a five-year period and only if Ngumeni meets three interlocking performance targets, according to the group.

It said that half the award is tied to share price growth, where the stock needs to reach R80 by June 2031 for threshold vesting and R100 for full vesting. That is nearly double the current share price.

A further 30% depends on adjusted diluted HEPS growing at between 10% and 15% a year. The remaining 20% is linked to return on capital employed.

Woolworths said the share trust sold 184,613 forfeited shares on Monday at R50.88 per share, realising just less than R9.4m following the lapsing of performance conditions under the group’s existing performance plan. The sale was to fulfil the conditions of the OSA.

The approach is not new among JSE-listed companies. One notable case is when Pick n Pay reappointed Sean Summers as CEO to lead a turnaround. The remuneration committee awarded him 4-million performance-based shares tied to milestones under the struggling group’s long-term recovery plan. Last year 2-million of those shares vested after Summers delivered on key turnaround pillars.

But the cases are different. Summers was a 70-year-old brought out of retirement to rescue a failing business, while Ngumeni is an insider promotion. He is a veteran the group has trusted to accelerate growth, not to reverse declines.

His department, Woolworths Foods, has been a standout performer within the group, while other divisions have lagged. These are the same divisions he is now entrusted to turn around as group CEO.

“The board has full confidence in Mr Ngumeni’s ability to execute effectively against the group’s strategic priorities and to deliver on key strategic and operational initiatives across the company,” said Woolworths.

“As an executive director, Mr Ngumeni holds WHL [Woolworths Holdings Limited] shares in excess of his existing minimum shareholding requirement (MSR), which is 150% of his total guaranteed remuneration. This MSR increases to 200% of his total guaranteed remuneration on 1 June 2026, however, Mr Ngumeni already holds WHL shares in excess of the increased MSR amount,” it said.