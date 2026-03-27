CA&S Group targets Africa growth with R1.45bn cash reserve

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CA&S Group is ramping up its expansion strategy across Africa, signalling that its growing cash reserves will be directed toward acquisitions rather than increased shareholder returns.

The consumer goods distributor on Thursday reported a 2.3% increase in revenue to R12.81bn for the year to end-December, up from R12.52bn previously, while operating profit rose 10%.

Its cash resources increased to R1.45bn from R1.17bn, strengthening its balance sheet and positioning it for further growth.

Speaking to Business Day after the results release, CEO Duncan Lewis said the company intends to deploy this cash to drive expansion.

“We have a very healthy balance sheet. Our objective is to grow north of 15% from a revenue perspective, and that is a combination of organic and acquisitive growth,” he said.

Lewis said acquisitions across Southern and East Africa will form a key part of this strategy. He said this approach is preferable to returning excess capital to shareholders in the short term.

“We think that … it is a better use of the cash rather than dividends,” he said.

The group did, however, declare a final dividend of 28.69c per share, up 17.4% from the previous year, in line with its policy of paying out 20% of headline earnings.

Profit growth during the period was boosted by cost containment and increased income from associates, particularly after the acquisition of the Tradco Group in East Africa.

Lewis said operational efficiency played a central role in boosting earnings.

“We’re working very hard in making sure that we’re operationally effective and efficient,” he said.

“If you take Botswana, for example, while revenue contracted we worked very hard on resource management … making sure that we’ve got the right stock, the right stock velocity and that we are using our resources correctly.”

He said aligning resources with demand, including logistics, staffing and inventory, has been key to delivering double-digit profit growth.

The group operates across 10 countries and services more than 160,000 retail outlets ranging from major supermarket chains to informal and independent traders.

Its expansion strategy is largely driven by existing clients seeking entry into new markets.

“Our brand owners … are looking for a credible solution in East Africa,” Lewis said.

The company said its diversified geographic footprint continues to provide resilience and growth opportunities, boosted by long-standing client relationships and local market expertise.

CA&S said it plans to remain focused on geographic expansion, digital transformation and operational efficiency as the business scales.

“Our priorities remain clear and we will continue to approach execution with the same discipline that has supported the group’s long-term growth,” the company said in its outlook statement.

Despite a constrained consumer environment, the group said its ability to grow revenue reflects continued onboarding of new clients and expansion of its service offering.

HEPS rose 17.1% to 143.72c.

Total assets grew 11.7% to R6.31bn, largely due to increased investment in associates and higher cash balances.