Standard Bank reins in vehicle finance growth to focus on core PBB businesses

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Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest financier of home loans, has toned down its growth ambitions for its vehicle finance business as it looks to plough investments into growing businesses within its personal and private banking (PBB) franchise.

Funeka Montjane, CEO of the PBB unit, home to more than 16-million clients across 14 countries in Africa, said the lender has had a rethink on its vehicle financing proposition as it is looking to exploit key growth vectors to drive growth in the medium term.

“We no longer have the same ambitions [for vehicle asset finance] perhaps as we have in mortgages, where we are an industry-wide player. We have repositioned vehicle finance as an offering we will largely offer to our existing clients,” Montjane said on Thursday at the group capital markets day.

“This is because we can see that there are better areas to deploy capital, where we have better execution capability. The plan is to reduce economic loss in this business. We expect it to at least cover its cost to equity.”

The PBB business has about 15-million personal banking clients (low to middle income) and 1.5-million affluent clients.

The personal banking segment in South Africa has become a highly contested space, with fintechs, insurance and retail companies all looking to win market share.

Capitec has dominated the mass market in the past decade, with the likes of Old Mutual, Pepkor and Sanlam also looking to win share of the wallet in the mass market.

Investec, FNB, Absa and Nedbank are also competing for private banking market share, where the value per client is 10 times higher than in personal banking.

Montjane said she is confident that Standard Bank has a superior private offering for its client base.

“In South Africa, personal banking clients who are transacting hold on average three products, while private banking clients hold eight products,” Montjane said.

The PBB business sees increased cross-selling opportunities with Liberty and increased funeral plan uptake in its client base.

Montjane is particularly proud of the dominant position the bank holds in the mortgage space. “We will maintain our number one market share in home services where we hold nearly half of the profit pool in South Africa despite intensified competition,” she said.