MTN appoints a handful of big hitters to board

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A man walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

MTN has announced a raft of changes to its highest governance structure, the board of directors, filling its ranks with several high-profile luminaries. The move comes as some of its directors retire, opening up space for new blood aligned with the group’s focus on new 2030 targets.

According to Africa’s largest mobile provider, these changes are part of its “comprehensive succession planning and reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, expertise and strategic oversight”.

“During this transition period, the board will expand to accommodate new appointments and will gradually reduce as directors retire and succession plans progress.”

Five new names enter the fray as independent non-executive directors.

Former RMB CEO Herman Bosman brings a wealth of experience in financial services, mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance. He also serves as chair of MTN Group Fintech.

Ouma Rasethaba, a former deputy national director of public prosecutions and head of the asset forfeiture unit in South Africa, is valued for her experience both as a former chief governance officer and chief risk officer at rival operator Telkom.

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MTN has also tapped Stéphane Richard, who previously served as group CEO of large French-based telecom operator Orange. He is credited as having been instrumental in expanding the company’s footprint across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Ignatius Sehoole, former CEO of KPMG in South Africa and former executive president of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), brings experience from working in the telecom industry.

Saf Yeboah-Amankwah is a former senior partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he led engagements across the technology, media and telecom sectors. Recently he was senior vice-president and chief strategy officer at Intel.

Veterans Stan Miller and Nkululeko Sowazi, both appointed in August 2016, will retire from the board after the group’s AGM on May 2.

MTN’s South Africa business sees Sindi Mabaso-Koyana appointed as chair of that unit’s board, effective April. Mabaso-Koyana replaces Mike Harper, who will step down at end-March, having served since 2016.

Harper is set to remain on the board until end-July “to facilitate a smooth handover”.

Rounding out the leadership changes, Noluthando Gosa, independent nonexecutive director for MTN Group, will join the MTN South Africa board as a nonexecutive director.

Mabaso-Koyana and Gosa will continue their roles as directors of MTN Group.