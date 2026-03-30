FNB names Lytania Johnson CEO in major shake-up

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FNB, the crown jewel in FirstRand’s portfolio, is in line for a new CEO with incumbent Harry Kellan set to hand the reins to respected banker Lytania Johnson in a major shake-up at the lender.

FirstRand on Monday said it had restructured parts of its operating model, with the changes mainly related to FNB.

Under the simplification project, FNB’s retail and commercial structure will be replaced by retail and business banking (RBB), with Johnson, who has been with the company for 25 years, also set to run the new segment alongside her role as FNB CEO — an indication of the trust the group’s top brass has in her.

The RBB segment will look after entry-level to middle-income individuals and SMEs — a key cog in the FNB franchise.

Under the new operating model, standalone private banking and wealth management will sit alongside the RBB business, while the enterprise and public sector subsegments of commercial will move into the recently established commercial and corporate bank (CCB).

Sizwe Nxedlana will look after the private banking and wealth management business, while the CCB will be run by Muneer Ismail.

“This simplified structure will accelerate the bank’s ability to serve its customers better and offer these propositions in a focused and efficient manner to both existing customers and new-to-bank customers,” Johnson said.

“By bringing together retail and business banking, we can better serve entrepreneurs, small businesses and households who require solutions that can cover their personal and business needs — helping more customers participate effectively in the economy.”

Kellan took over as FNB CEO in April 2024. Before that, he was the FirstRand CFO, having spent 22 years with the group.

Under Kellan’s tutelage, FNB breached the R1-trillion mark in customer deposits for the first time and breached the 10-million customer mark — with FirstRand crediting him for the structural changes it announced.

The group said Kellan will take early retirement at the end of this year. However, the restructuring announced on Monday will come into effect on Wednesday.

“In the two years I have been CEO of FNB, my focus has been on simplification, product, platform and structure,” said Kellan.

“The reconfiguration of the retail and commercial segment model is the next step required for the business to be even more agile and responsive to customer needs. I have every confidence in the new leadership team.”

FirstRand Group CEO Mary Vilakazi said Kellan leaves behind footprints of excellence.

“FNB is in a good place as demonstrated by its recent results, with the South African business delivering 10% growth in pre-tax profits, with the overall FNB franchise increasing its ROE [return on equity] to 41%,” Vilakazi said.

“Harry has done an excellent job to get the business to a point where it can embark on these changes with clear strategic objectives. The group’s succession and talent management approach has allowed it to undertake this restructuring with minimum disruption to senior talent and has created growth, tenure and increased accountability for a new generation of leadership.”